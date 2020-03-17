Digital Currency Market Size and Share, Industry Trends, Key Players, Forecast Till 2026 With Regional Breakdown Data | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Currency Market is expected to witness significant adoption due to advantages like low transaction fees, fraud protection, and simple international payments.

Digital currency is a cash balance electronically registered on a stored-value card or other devices. It exhibits similar properties to physical currencies, but it can allow instant transactions and borderless transfer of ownership. Types include virtual currencies, tokens, and digital money at the central bank.

This report focuses on the global Digital Currency status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Currency development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Digital Currency Market segmented by following Regions/Countries:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The key players covered in this report

IBM

Ripple

Rubix by Deloitte

Accenture

Distributed Ledger Technologies

Oklink

Nasdaq Linq

Oracle

AWS

Citi Bank

ELayaway

HSBC

Ant Financial

JD Financial

Qihoo 360

Tencent

Baidu

Huawei

Bitspark

SAP

Others

Digital Currency Market segmented by Type:-

IT Solution

FinTech

Bank

Consulting

Exchange and Others

Digital Currency Market segmented by Application:-

Government

Enterprise

1. Cryptocurrency Market

The major factors driving the growth of the cryptocurrency market include transparency of distributed ledger technology, high remittances in developing countries, high cross-border remittance rates, monetary regulatory, volatility and growth in venture capital investments.

The global Cryptocurrency market size in 2018 was 830 million dollars and is anticipated to grow exponentially by 2025, with an 5.25% CAGR in 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the cryptocurrency market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3O145/cryptocurrency-market

2. Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market

A cryptocurrency exchange allows customers to trade cryptocurrencies or digital currencies for other assets, such as fiat money or other digital currencies.

The cryptocurrency exchange market is booming due to widespread adoption of cryptocurrency and due to advantages such as decentralization and the speed of currency transfers, the deflationary nature of the digital currency, and anonymity of transfers.

In 2019, the Europe Cryptocurrency Exchanges market size was USD 5165 million and it is expected to reach USD 15263 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 16.94% during 2020-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2H243/cryptocurrency-exchanges-market

3. Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Market

Cryptomining is a mechanism where transactions for various types of cryptocurrency are checked and added to the digital blockchain ledger. One of the main reasons for the growth of the cryptocurrency mining machine market is expected to be the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency.

This report focuses on the volume and value of Crypto Currency Mining Machines at global, regional and enterprise level. From a global viewpoint, this study reflects the overall market size of Crypto Currency Mining Machines by evaluating historical data and expectations for the future. This study focuses on several main regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-17F1578/global-crypto-currency-mining-machines

4. Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet Market

A cryptocurrency hardware wallet is a special type of crypto wallet that keeps the personal keys of the user on a safe hardware device. The hardware wallet is created to eliminate the vulnerability of cryptocurrencies from experiencing a hack. The adoption of cryptocurrencies for real-world transactions is expected to drive the cryptocurrency hardware market.

The worldwide market for Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet is estimated at USD 100 million in 2018 and is anticipated to achieve USD 8690 million by the end of 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 111.6% between 2019 and 2024.

This report focuses on the cryptocurrency hardware wallet market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-E301/global-cryptocurrency-hardware

5. Virtual Currency (e-Money) Market

Virtual currency or virtual money, is a form of an unregulated digital currency issued and managed by its creators. Virtual currency is used and approved by members of a particular virtual group.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Currency (e-Money) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Currency (e-Money) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-1S1391/global-virtual-currency-e-money

