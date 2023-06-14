Digital Communications Compliance Platform Shield Expands Suite of Proactive Risk Monitoring Solutions

Leader in AI-powered technology launches Supervision, offering financial organizations multi-layered coverage suited for every regulatory need

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield , solving communication compliance for financial institutions, announced today the release of Shield. Supervision, as part of Shield. Proactive, a suite of AI-powered, risk monitoring solutions. Regulated financial services are struggling to keep up with ever-growing communication monitoring requirements while also catering to the risk management needs and policies of different teams within their organization. By utilizing the power of Shield's end-to-end compliance platform, organizations can build a more comprehensive monitoring program with tools to:

Expand risk monitoring coverage at scale

Efficiently manage supervision workloads, escalations and reporting

Gain actionable insights into unseen risk for stakeholders across the organization

"While most supervisory programs for communications monitoring are non-strategic and inefficient, Shield. Supervision offers an effective, risk-focused layer of coverage," said Shield Co-founder and CEO Shiran Weitzman. "One of the biggest challenges in the first line of defense is wasting valuable supervisory resources on irrelevant communications. Through Shield's advanced AI, automation, and unique multi-layered approach, organizations can get ahead of risk, drastically reduce their manual workload, and uncover hidden risk according to their priorities."

Shield. Proactive is comprised of three solutions:

Shield. Supervision

Comprehensive workflows and escalations for supervisory review to get ahead of risk for first line of defense groups adhering to FINRA regulations.

Achieve strategic coverage with granular group-based review policies allowing teams to focus on the risk most important to them.

Advanced, industry-leading AI noise-reduction filters, bringing increased focus on risk so supervisors only review the most relevant communications.

Automated team setup and maintenance enabling firms to eliminate coverage gaps created by the manual management of complex and ever-changing supervisory hierarchies.

Shield. Surveillance

Adhering to regulations, second line of defense teams can deploy over 100 AI-powered, out-of-the-box risk scenarios in addition to their own models, lexicons, and detection rules.

Enables firms to choose the right coverage strategy for them by deploying a combination of risk identification capabilities within a multi-layered coverage approach.

Allows compliance teams to make better decisions, delivering risk insights on every alert.

Effective voice surveillance and language support to better understand conversations that were largely incoherent.

Shield. InfoBarriers

Gives control room teams real-time visibility into restricted information passing into the wrong hands.

Identify and remediate potential violations sooner than traditional manual processes through automatically detecting wall crossing between employees.

About Shield

Shield enables compliance teams in financial services and other highly regulated industries to read between the lines to see what their employee communications are really saying. Many of these organizations struggle with compliance because they are unable to gain visibility into the mass of scattered data across all of their communication channels to mitigate against market abuse, internal bad actors and increasing regulatory risk. By applying advanced AI, NLP, and visualization capabilities, Shield is enabling enterprises and financial institutions to more effectively manage and mitigate communications compliance risks. Shield has helped leading financial organizations to reduce false positive alerts by 97%, conduct faster investigations, and save on compliance costs. Since February 2022, Shield has tripled its customer base and increased its employees by 400%. The platform is available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace and joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. Learn more at shieldfc.com .

Media Contact

Josh Turner

Si14 Global Communications

shieldpr@si14global.com

+1-917-231-0550

SOURCE Shield