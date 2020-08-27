Digital commodities exchange Emirex introduces Bitcoin SV trading pairs

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emirex, the Dubai-based digital commodities exchange, today announces that it has officially introduced support for Bitcoin SV [BSV] on its platform. With immediate effect, BSV/USDT and BSV/EUR trading pairs are listed and available for use. Emirex will also introduce a BSV/AED trading pair at a later date, which will be the first direct BSV/AED pair available in the market.

Demand for Bitcoin SV continues to climb globally, as the utility of its massively scaling blockchain drives growth across its ecosystem of applications and services, in addition to functioning as a popular payments rail due to its fast transaction times and very low transaction fees (sending a Bitcoin SV payment costs only 1/100 of a U.S. cent).

While strategically based out of the Middle East, the Emirex platform is truly global, offering investors and traders alike an easy avenue to acquire and trade digital commodities – including Bitcoin SV - within a regulatory compliant environment. Customers can fund their accounts using Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro, in addition to EUR SEPA transfer. USD, EUR and AED options via SWIFT transfer will also be available soon.

Speaking on the introduction of Bitcoin SV, Emirex CEO Grigory Rybalchenko, commented:

"Our cooperation with new projects is of high importance for our business performance. Today, we welcome the engagement with Bitcoin SV. It is a great pleasure for us to list such a promising project and we are looking forward to a long-term cooperation. The Emirex team will provide high-quality service and constant support to the BSV community in order to provide a better trading experience."

Welcoming today's announcement, Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association – the global industry organisation which works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain - said:

"As demand for Bitcoin SV grows around the globe, the introduction of new trading pairs on the Emirex exchange facilitates another fiat onramp for those active in our ecosystem to buy and sell BSV. Emirex has an exciting roadmap forward with expansion planned through the Middle East, Africa and Europe – a journey that we are delighted Bitcoin SV will be a part of."

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.

SOURCE Bitcoin SV