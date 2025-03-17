Digital China's Guo Wei Takes the Stage at Cambridge, Decoding Paradigm Shifts in AI Commercialization

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global AI development surges, Cambridge University hosted an innovative symposium titled "Global Vision and Enterprise Innovation in the Al Era" organized by Digital China. The event gathered leading experts, including Digital China Chairman Guo Wei; Alan Macfarlane, Professor of Social Anthropology at Cambridge, Fellow of King's College, and British Academy member; David Stillwell, Associate Professor of Computer Science at Cambridge; and Marcelino Elosua, Chairman of LID Publishing Group. Over 100 Cambridge students also participated, exploring AI's latest trends and its transformative impact on corporate innovation.

Guo Wei's Speech at the University of Cambridge

As a trailblazer in China's digital transformation, Guo Wei shared insights into AI democratization and innovation, showcasing Digital China's practical achievements. He noted that while DeepSeek has attracted global attention since early 2025, its true value lies in advancing AI accessibility—a vision aligned with Digital China's efforts. However, Guo emphasized that technical democratization alone is insufficient to make AI a true societal productivity driver. Enterprises must balance generalization (maintaining broad applicability of large language models) with specialization (tailoring solutions across computing power, models, enterprise knowledge, and AI agents to industry-specific needs)—a concept he termed "Specialized Generalist AI."

Guo identified AI for Process as the critical leap for enterprise AI adoption. "Process reengineering is the assembly line revolution of the AI era," he stated. Throughout enterprise development, the continuous evolution and interaction of business models, management methods, and technological paradigms serve as the core driving force for building new engines in the digital era. The point where these transformations converge is the enterprise's processes. By embedding AI into corporate workflows, businesses can create closed-loop systems of "data-decision-value," fundamentally redefining competitiveness. Digital China's strategic initiatives, such as its proprietary AI platform, Smart Vision, demonstrate how AI for Process enhances efficiency and supports digital transformation in real-world scenarios.

Despite growing demand for B2B commercialization, AI implementation still faces challenges—hidden risks in technological leaps persist. Yet, this symposium not only bridged international AI dialogue but also charted new directions for the global AI ecosystem.

