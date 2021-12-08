Digital BSS Market to Advance at CAGR of 11.9% During Forecast Period, Finds TMR Study

- SaaS digital BSS solutions are gathering traction in Asian countries to cater to the demand for convergent billing system in various end-use industries; massive prospects of solutions in healthcare industry

- Enterprises in the digital BSS market are harnessing web analytics and CRM, along with AI to offer personalized customer experiences

Digital BSS Market: Broad Contours

Solutions in the digital BSS market are spurring enterprises in various industry verticals to boost digital engagement and promote customer-centric business operations. Cloud-based business support system (BSS) supports digital-first delivery and management of communications services by businesses in the telecom sector.

Organizations in end-use industries are warming up to the potential of digital BSS with built-in CRM to automate the entire customer lifecycle and generate new revenue streams in the digital ecosystem, notes the study on the digital BSS market. The shift to digital BSS solutions enables customers to speed up the launch of a number of next-generation and value-added virtualized services, thereby enabling them to boost revenue streams.

The demand for converged billing systems spanning payment methods and access methods has helped end-use industries to consolidate revenues from digital services, finds the TMR study on the digital BSS market. The global revenue of the digital BSS market is estimated to reach US$ 9.6 Bn by the end of the forecast period, 2021 - 2031. New approaches to monetization and customer service relationships are fueling market prospects for providers of digital monetization platforms such as convergent billing solutions.

Key Findings of Digital BSS Market Study

Digital BSS Enables Digital-first Customer Experiences in BFSI and Telecom Sectors: The demand for cost-effective, flexible, and scalable business support systems is growing in various industries. Digital BSS enables businesses in end-use industries to automate entire customer lifecycle, particularly in the telecom and BFSI sectors. This allows them to meet customer expectations in the rapidly changing digital ecosystems. The customer lifecycle span ordering processes from automating billing to sales to revenue management.



Digital BSS solutions are empowering service providers in the BFSI industry to scale the launch of digital models based on AI and machine learning technologies, and IoT. Furthermore, the demand for 5G-ready and cloud-based solutions is driving revenue gains for players in the digital BSS market. The growing deployment of flexible and convergent systems in business process automation, and expanding 5G use cases are further expected to bolster the deployment of digital BSS by telecom companies.



Digital BSS Market: Key Drivers

Growing adoption of cloud-based services has spurred the trend of adopting digital-first customer experiences for communication service providers and enterprise customers, thereby driving the market

Need for built-in CRM functionality in business processes in order to digitize customer experience and improve customer acquisition is generating promising opportunities for players in the digital BSS market

Digital BSS Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is one of the lucrative regions in the digital BSS market. Rapid pace of adoption of cloud-based communication services and recent strides made in the telecom sector in China , Japan , and India have accelerated revenue prospects of this regional market.

is one of the lucrative regions in the digital BSS market. Rapid pace of adoption of cloud-based communication services and recent strides made in the telecom sector in , , and have accelerated revenue prospects of this regional market. North America is another region that is replete with lucrative avenues. Players in the North America digital BSS market are capitalizing on opportunities from massive implementation of OSS BSS systems. Furthermore, vast adoption of digital CRM platforms is propelling the growth of the regional market.

Digital BSS Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the digital BSS market are ZTE Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Sigma Software, Oracle Corporation, Optiva, Inc., Nokia Corporation, NetCracker Technology Corporation, Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., CSG Systems International, Inc., Comarch SA, and Amdocs Ltd.

Global Digital BSS Market: Segmentation

Digital BSS Market, by Component

Solution

Revenue and Billing Management



Customer Management



Sales Management



Product Management



Partner Management

Services

Professional Services



Consulting Implementation





License Maintenance





Training and Education



Managed Services

Digital BSS Market, by Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Digital BSS Market, by Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Digital BSS Market, by Industry Vertical

IT

Communication

MVNE, MVNO



IoT



Telecom



Broadband & Cable Operator

BFSI

Healthcare

Utility

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

Digital BSS Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

