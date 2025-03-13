Digital Agriculture Market to Reach $51.3 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 10.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Government initiatives promoting smart farming practices and the integration of digital platforms in agricultural value chains are accelerating market expansion.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Agriculture Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), Application (Precision Farming and Farm Management, Livestock Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Financial Management, and Others), and Technology (AI, Drones, IoT, Automation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the digital agriculture market was valued at $18.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $51.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the digital agriculture market is primarily driven by the increase in adoption of precision farming techniques, rise in demand for food security, and advancements in agricultural technologies. Farmers are leveraging digital solutions such as AI, IoT, big data analytics, and remote sensing to optimize resource utilization, improve crop yields, and enhance sustainability. The growing penetration of cloud-based farm management software and automation technologies, including drones and autonomous tractors, is further boosting adoption. Moreover, climate change concerns and the need for efficient water and soil management are pushing farmers toward data-driven decision-making. Investments from agritech startups and collaborations between technology providers and agricultural enterprises are also fueling innovation in digital agriculture.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $18.6 billion Market Size in 2033 $51.3 billion CAGR 10.50 % Segments covered Component, Application, Technology, and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for precision farming

Technological advancements in IoT, AI, and big data

Government initiatives and subsidies Opportunities Growth of agritech startups and farm automation Restraints High initial investment costs

Limited digital literacy and internet infrastructure

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2023.

By component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, owing to the increasing adoption of precision agriculture equipment, including GPS receivers, sensors, drones, and automated machinery. The rising demand for smart irrigation systems, yield monitoring devices, and soil health assessment tools has significantly contributed to the dominance of this segment. Farmers and agribusinesses are increasingly investing in IoT-enabled devices and robotics to enhance productivity, optimize resource utilization, and reduce operational costs. In addition, advancements in satellite imaging and remote sensing technologies have further driven the demand for high-tech agricultural hardware. The integration of AI-powered cameras and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for crop monitoring and field analysis has also fueled market growth. Government initiatives supporting mechanized farming and subsidies for precision farming equipment have encouraged widespread adoption. As the industry continues to embrace automation and data-driven farming, the hardware segment is expected to maintain its leading position in the digital agriculture market.

The precision farming and farm management segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By application, the precision farming and farm management segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, owing to the increasing adoption of data-driven agricultural practices aimed at enhancing productivity and sustainability. Farmers are leveraging advanced technologies such as GPS-guided machinery, IoT-enabled sensors, and AI-powered analytics to optimize resource utilization, monitor soil health, and improve crop yields. The rising need to reduce input costs, minimize environmental impact, and maximize farm efficiency has further propelled the adoption of precision farming solutions. In addition, the growing integration of farm management software for real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated decision-making has strengthened the segment's dominance. Government initiatives promoting smart farming, coupled with increasing investments in digital agriculture, have also contributed to market expansion. The widespread use of drones for field analysis and remote sensing, along with the demand for automated irrigation and variable rate technology, has solidified the precision farming and farm management segment's leadership in the digital agriculture industry.

By technology, the IoT segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, owing to the increasing adoption of connected devices and smart sensors in agriculture to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. IoT technology enables real-time monitoring of soil conditions, weather patterns, and crop health, allowing farmers to make data-driven decisions and optimize resource utilization. The integration of IoT-based solutions in precision farming, smart irrigation, and automated machinery has significantly improved operational efficiency and reduced costs. Furthermore, the rising demand for remote monitoring and predictive analytics has driven the deployment of IoT-enabled farm management systems. Governments and agricultural organizations are actively promoting IoT adoption through subsidies and initiatives aimed at modernizing farming practices. Additionally, advancements in wireless communication technologies, such as 5G and LPWAN, have enhanced IoT connectivity in rural areas, further accelerating market growth. As a result, IoT continues to play a crucial role in transforming the agricultural landscape and driving the expansion of digital farming solutions.

North America region dominated the market in 2023

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to the early adoption of advanced agricultural technologies, strong infrastructure, and high investment in precision farming solutions. The region's well-established agribusiness sector, coupled with widespread use of IoT, AI, and big data analytics in farming operations, has significantly contributed to market growth. In addition, government initiatives and subsidies supporting smart agriculture, along with the presence of key market players, have further accelerated digital transformation in the sector. The increasing demand for high-yield crops, efficient water management, and sustainable farming practices has driven farmers to adopt automation, robotics, and farm management software. Moreover, the rising focus on reducing labor dependency and improving operational efficiency has boosted investments in agricultural drones, autonomous tractors, and sensor-based monitoring systems. With continuous advancements in AgTech and strong R&D initiatives, North America remains a leader in the digital agriculture market.

Leading Market Players: -

John Deere

Trimble Inc.

AGCO Corporation

Bayer AG

Indigo Ag

Agreena ApS

ecoRobotix SA

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Gamaya

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

TOPCON CORPORATION

BASF

Digital Agriculture Services Pty Ltd

Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Wipro Limited

YARA International ASA

AGRIVI Ltd.

Small Robot Company

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the digital agriculture market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

