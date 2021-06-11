DigiPlex opens third data center at Fetsund Campus - now operates eight Nordic sites

OSLO, Norway, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for scalable, secure and sustainable data centers, has opened a third data center at its Fetsund campus in Lillestrøm municipality in Norway. The new data center has close to 900 sqm of white space and is built to support 3 MW IT load. DigiPlex now operates eight data centers across Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

DigiPlex is expanding rapidly, and this is its third data center opening to be announced in the last nine months. It follows the opening of the second Fetsund facility in Lillestrøm in September 2020 and the first data center on DigiPlex' new campus site at Holtskogen in Indre Østfold municipality, south east of Oslo in October 2020.

The project was successfully delivered in under 12 months despite the disruption caused by the second Covid-19 wave. This latest facility is engineered for very high levels of service availability and is already reserved for a global client. However, with power, fibre and core infrastructure already embedded in the campus environment, DigiPlex is now developing a new 6MW dual hall data center on the campus to allow for additional growth at this popular location.

"Speed to market is a critical factor for our hyperscale clients. Our campus approach to data center design and construction allows us to be very agile and respond to these requirements with fast and flexible builds. Completing a single data center in under a year is a huge achievement, announcing the openings of three in the last nine months, whilst battling the disruptions of global pandemic is extraordinary," says Wiljar Nesse, CEO of DigiPlex.

"As the digitalization of economies and society continues to accelerate, our ability to secure land and create facilities complete with connectivity and power, ready to hand over to clients in just a few months is a significant competitive advantage," Nesse continued.

The three centers at the Fetsund campus now comprise a total of close to 6,000 sqm usable server space and support a 16 MW IT load. The campus approach used by DigiPlex at Fetsund, combined with its modular design principles, expands upon the robust physical security infrastructure already in place, increasing the campus capability for surveillance, monitoring and manned guarding delivering state of the art, environmentally friendly data centers for customers in short timeframes.

In common with other DigiPlex facilities the new data center has inherent redundancy in the power and cooling systems and is engineered to be maintained without services downtime. The facility utilises DigiPlex's award-winning air-to-air cooling system, a high-efficiency system is uniquely suited to the Nordic climate, yielding efficiencies and cost savings up to 25% beyond the industry average.

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede

Head of Communications

+46703322705

elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/digiplex-opens-third-data-center-at-fetsund-campus---now-operates-eight-nordic-sites,c3364921

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7526/3364921/1430512.pdf 210611_DigiPlex opens third data center at Fetsund campus_now operates eight Nordic sites_Final https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/wiljar-nesse--ceo--digiplex,c2923944 Wiljar Nesse, CEO, DigiPlex

SOURCE DigiPlex