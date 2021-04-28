DigiPlex Hailed as a Top 10 Best Places to Work in Norway

OSLO, 28 April 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for scalable, secure and sustainable data centers, has been recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of the ten Best Places to Work in Norway 2021.

Just two weeks after its official certification as a Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row, DigiPlex was yesterday recognized as one of Norway's Best Workplaces. Achieving 10th place on the list of in the 50-199 employees category is testament to the strength of DigiPlex's culture and its ability to attract and retain the best in the industry. The business' commitment to sustainability at the core is a fundamental element in this success, cited by staff as well as customers, as an important differentiator. A rigorous evaluation process is heavily based on the employee experience. The Trust Index© survey and Culture Audit© assessment capture both the employee feedback and the organizational practices that make up a truly impactful workplace culture.

Assessed against stringent criteria and rated against some of Norway's biggest names, DigiPlex has jumped five places in a year (from 15th in 2020). To do this in a year of pandemic disruption, and whilst still growing headcount by 25% is a significant achievement. Over the past 14 months DigiPlex has been sure to maintain extra focus on the wellness, happiness, and motivation of all staff. In addition to ensuring every employee was equipped to work effectively and comfortably from home, DigiPlex has also made sure that even with most staff working from home they could regularly get together virtually to stay connected and have fun, with the latter taking priority. These aspects, plus to the sense of personal responsibility and engagement that are frequently reported by staff are contributing to DigiPlex being a Great Place to Work.

"Last year we set ourselves the goal to at least maintain our status in the Great Place to Work rankings. To move up five places, against the background of the challenges of the COVID pandemic, is testament not only to the commitment of all our employees, but to the resilience of our culture. I am super proud of our people," said Haakon Holm Knapstad, Chief HR & Compliance Officer at DigiPlex.

"In my first year as CEO I have constantly seen evidence of how DigiPlexers take ownership, initiative and support each other as they collaborate to develop and deliver solutions and service to our customers. They have the can-do attitude that makes this such an exciting, empowering and rewarding place to work. I am honored that we have reached 10th place in Norway's Best Workplaces especially in times like these," said Wiljar Nesse, CEO DigiPlex.

"For DigiPlex to advance five levels up to 10th position amongst Norway's Best Workplaces in just one year, and during a global pandemic, is impressive. Such a rapid advancement is seldom seen during the history of GPTW. It is clear that the DigiPlex team has a very special spirit of camaraderie, and this has grown even stronger despite the many challenges of this past year," said Jannik Krohn Falck, CEO Great Place to Work.

DigiPlex has participated in the Norwegian survey since 2018 and is has now been certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) for the third consecutive year. The rankings are based on a thorough and independent analysis of direct feedback from employees conducted by Great Place to Work® Norway.

Connect with DigiPlex

For more information please contact:

Haakon Holm Knapstad, Chief HR & Compliance Officer, DigiPlex, hhknapstad@digiplex.com, +47 934 93 821

Contact:

Elisabeth Lennhede

Head of Communications

+46703322705

elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/digiplex-hailed-as-a-top-10-best-places-to-work-in-norway,c3335367

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7526/3335367/1408908.pdf 210428_DigiPlex Hailed as a Top 10 Best Places to Work in Norway https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/great-place-to-work-2021-norway-s-best-workplaces,c2906370 Great Place to Work 2021 Norway s best Workplaces https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/haakon-holm-kapstad--chief-hr---compliance-officer,c2906309 Haakon Holm Kapstad, Chief HR & Compliance Officer https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/wiljar-nesse--ceo--digiplex,c2906310 Wiljar Nesse, CEO, DigiPlex https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/jannik-krohn-falck--ceo-great-place-to-work,c2906311 Jannik Krohn Falck, CEO Great Place to Work

SOURCE DigiPlex