DigiPlex Aligns to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Net-Negative Emissions in 3rd Sustainability Report

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex pioneered Sustainability Reporting in the data center industry with its first report in 2014. Today, it establishes a new benchmark for the industry with the DigiPlex Sustainability Report 2019, raising the bar on detail, transparency and commitments to targets aligned to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The importance of the data center as the infrastructure of the digital economy has increased scrutiny on its environmental footprint. Many operators now include sustainability targets within their corporate reports, but few can claim the track-record and comprehensive nature of DigiPlex's commitment. For nearly 20 years DigiPlex data centers have used green hydroelectric power which has prevented nearly one million metric tons of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere, compared to typical emissions from data centers using electricity from the US grid - the equivalent of driving 3.7 billion kilometres in a typical petrol car (to the moon and back 4,800 times!) [1]

Decade of Action

The United Nations has declared a `Decade of Action' to deliver on its Sustainable Development Goals, and with Nordic governments seeking to become carbon-neutral by 2030, DigiPlex is taking steps to help reduce overall carbon emissions and become carbon negative. Heat-reuse schemes will reduce the power consumption of dwellings and businesses around DigiPlex facilities. These, plus reductions in flights, more efficient and even generator-less back-up power, will help the company on its journey to become a net-negative emitter.

The 2019 report acknowledges that there is still much to do across a broad range of sustainability criteria. To continue to lead the industry, DigiPlex has selected six objectives and a number of goals that align to seven of the UN's 17 SDGs. The report details steps taken, underway and planned in each to provide transparent status and measures for future progress. The objectives include net-negative emissions, support the circular economy by reducing waste and water usage, and fair use of energy. In addition, the company has undertaken to increase support for its local communities, to positively impact our customers' sustainability and to continue to invest in employee wellbeing.

DigiPlex CEO, Wiljar Nesse, commenting on the report, said; "As the world continues to manage the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important not to lose focus on the climate emergency, and other global issues of inequality. Joining DigiPlex in March this year I was impressed with the progress made on so many fronts, but also committed to lead further change, increase transparency and deliver more impact across our ecosystem. Engaging with the communities that support us, developing digital skills across the workforce and increasing diversity, as well as helping our customers to minimize their own environmental footprints are key goals for me as we build on our success."

Byrne Murphy, Founder and Chairman of DigiPlex, added; "Sustainability is fundamental to the DigiPlex mission and values system. I have always believed that sustainable business is good business, and this is borne-out by the success of our publicly listed bonds and the levels of new business coming to us because of our leadership in this crucial area. We must always push ourselves to do better and this report is a clear statement of our intent to do so."

The DigiPlex Sustainability Report 2019 can be viewed and downloaded from here. In the interests of the environment it will not be available in print and DigiPlex asks that people consider this before printing it themselves.

[1] Total DigiPlex power consumption across all sites 2009-2019 of 1.32 TW/h, entered into Greenhouse Gas Equivalence Calculator https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

