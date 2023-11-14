Diginius, a SaaS and Ecommerce business from London, Ranks 1st in the Technology and Digital Sector and the 6th Fastest Growing Company on London's 2023 Fast Growth 50 index

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diginius, a company operating in the SaaS and Ecommerce sector, has been recognised as the fastest-growing business in the technology and digital sector in London. Ranking 6th overall, this is part of the Fast Growth 50 index for 2023, which identifies the fifty fastest-growing companies across six nations and regions, including London. This achievement underlines Diginius' significant impact on London's economy and its capacity for growth and innovation.



About the Fast Growth 50

The Fast Growth 50 is an annual index that identifies the top 50 fastest-growing companies in six nations and regions, including London. This year's index for London has highlighted businesses from multiple sectors that together generated a turnover of £2.23 billion, at an average growth rate of 188 percent, with the creation of nearly 11,000 jobs last year.



Role in London's Business Scene

Being part of the Fast Growth 50, Diginius has shown strong performance and made a positive contribution to London's business community.



Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, Founder Fast Growth 50 said:

"The UK Fast Growth 50 Index demonstrates that a small number of fast growth firms such as Diginius make a substantial contribution to the UK's economic landscape, providing real examples of how innovation, enterprise and sheer hard work can make a real difference in all sectors from construction to financial services to technology."



This year's Fast Growth 50 London list is in partnership with UBS, the world's leading and truly global wealth manager.



Mark Goddard, Head of UK Regions at UBS Global Wealth Management said:

"Business owners and entrepreneurs are the engine of our economy, and UBS has a long history advising and connecting them on each stage of their wealth journey, helping them to unlock their potential. Led by entrepreneurial spirit and often solving some of the UK's biggest issues, the level of talent and innovation uncovered through this year's list shows that more needs to be done to support small businesses to strengthen local economies and give back to the local community. As the lead sponsor of this year's Fast Growth 50, UBS is looking forward to following and supporting these businesses as they go from strength to strength."



Nate Burke, Founder and CEO at Diginius said:

"We are thrilled to have ranked 1st as the fastest-growing technology and digital business and 6th overall in the Fast Growth 50 index for London businesses" says Founder and CEO, Nate Burke, of Diginius. "We look forward to the future in working with our clients and partners to aid in the growth of their businesses with our technology and digital solutions."



Diverse Range of Businesses

The Fast Growth 50 features companies from various sectors, adding to the diversity of London's economy. Diginius, with its focus in the SaaS and Ecommerce sector, is part of this varied business landscape.

For More Information

Editor's Notes

About Diginius:

Diginius is a London-based SaaS technology company with a digital performance platform, Diginius Insight, for both companies and digital marketing agencies. Diginius Insight monitors, measures and reports results across digital growth, delivering visibility and transparency for all. Diginius are committed to providing robust solutions as a digital performance platform to its 650+ partners across 50+ countries.