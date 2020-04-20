Diginex Partners With Itiviti to Provide NYFIX Connectivity for Digital Asset Customers

HONG KONG and LONDON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced a partnership with Diginex, a digital asset financial services and advisory company. This partnership has been fueled by demand from institutional investors, who wish to include digital assets in their portfolios, while utilizing resilient and scalable connectivity based on FIX; the widely recognized industry messaging standard.

Diginex and its client base will benefit from using Itiviti's global NYFIX connectivity platform which provides clients with a FIX-based order routing network that connects 1,600+ buy-side, sell-side and trading venues across all asset classes, combining state-of-the-art technology and network infrastructure to deliver continuous service and performance.

"NYFIX was the natural first choice for us as connectivity partner" said Richard Byworth, CEO at Diginex. "Diginex's mission is to provide improved access and regulated infrastructure to institutions and sophisticated investors looking to participate in this new emerging asset class. NYFIX enables this with connectivity to a broad cross-section of institutional asset managers and allocators of capital."

"Diginex is leading the charge on the institutionalization of digital assets, so they make an ideal partner", said Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti. "NYFIX is quickly becoming the de-facto network to provide access to digital asset venues and we are delighted to welcome Diginex onboard."

Diginex joins a growing number of digital asset exchanges across the globe that are utilizing the NYFIX order routing network. NYFIX is a broker independent, vendor agnostic FIX community, which connects buy-side, sell-side and trading venues in the industry's most stable and flexible order routing network - delivered as a managed service.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

About Diginex

Diginex is a blockchain financial services and technology company. Diginex partners with institutional investors, corporations and governments to make digital assets more accessible, business processes more efficient and secure. Diginex believes its collaborative approach and pursuit of global cooperation is optimal to drive institutional adoption of blockchain technologies and the regulated use of digital assets. For more information on Diginex, please visit www.diginex.com.

