Digicel Chairman, Denis O'brien, Calls On Uk Government To 'Step Up And Do The Right Thing' For Volcano-ravaged Former Colony St. Vincent & The Grenadines

Labels the lack of support as "a slap in the face"

KINGSTON, Jamaica, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the island of St. Vincent & the Grenadines facing a humanitarian crisis with the ongoing La Soufriere volcanic activity causing the mass displacement of over 30,000 people, food insecurity and a potential public health emergency, Digicel Chairman, Denis O'Brien, is calling on the UK Government to step up and do the right thing.

Nations like St. Vincent & the Grenadines have historically been slave nations of the UK and, since Independence in 1979, have maintained strong political, legal, administrative, tourist and trade links with the UK. As part of the Windrush Generation, who assisted British reconstruction activities after the devastation of World War 2, they served in many occupations hit by labour shortages - yet their children were subjected to deportation and threats of deportation from the UK despite living and working there for decades because of a lack of official paperwork.

The UK Government committed just £200,000 through the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to support the regional response to the ongoing La Soufriere volcanic activity.

Commenting on the UK Government's lack of support, Digicel Chairman, Denis O'Brien, said; "In a time of dire need, the UK Government's pitiful donation is a slap in the face to the people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines who, as members of the Commonwealth, find themselves in a desperate situation. The UK Government needs to step up, do the right thing and increase substantially its aid and financial assistance as a matter of urgency; this would be a small measure of the historical debt owed to these communities."

About Digicel

As a Digital Operator, Digicel is in the business of delivering powerful digital experiences 1440 minutes of each day to customers – that's every minute, all day, every day.

Through its world-class LTE and fibre networks, together with its suite of 8 apps spanning sports (SportsMax), music (D'Music), news (Loop), local radio and podcasts (GoLoud), TV streaming (PlayGo), enhanced messaging and marketplaces (BiP), cloud storage (Billo) and self-care (MyDigicel app), Digicel is the only operator in its markets that can deliver that.

Serving consumer and business customers in 32 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Pacific, its investments of over US$7 billion and a commitment to its communities through its Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad & Tobago have contributed to positive outcomes for over 3 million people to date.

With its Better Together brand, Digicel is making a promise of simply more to customers and communities and its 7,000 employees worldwide work together to make that a powerful reality day in, day out.

Visit www.digicelgroup.com for more.

Contact:

Antonia Graham

+ 1 876 564 1708

Head of Group Communications, Digicel

antonia.graham@digicelgroup.com

SOURCE Digicel Group Limited