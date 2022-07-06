DIFX Launches Futures Trading: Innovation Still Thrives Amidst Crypto Turmoil

The new update contains the highly anticipated futures trading, where users can leverage traditional and digital markets to maximize their profits on assets like stocks, indices, metals, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Along with the addition of futures, the platform has revamped its layout and design to enhance the users' trading experience. Users can now create accounts through valid emails & phone numbers and set a customized trading journey.

Within the custom journey, users can create a unique username, profile avatar & additional biometric & 2FA security, thereby giving the exchange a more gamified feel. New crypto-enthusiasts would also highly benefit from features, like viewing their digital assets in their preferred currencies, creating trading views with only their favourite assets and custom alerts to keep track of their investments.

Some of the advanced changes include the addition of crypto pricing and algorithmic trading, market pairs (Spot & Futures) organized by categories (USDT, NFT, DEFI, etc.), and an order book for filtering & decimal selection, and the conversion of small balances to DIFX tokens.

The lead-up to the feature launch has given DIFX increased traction from popular crypto hubs like Brazil, Spain, France, Lithuania, Vietnam, Ghana & Nigeria. The exchange has also seen an increased user sign-up by 20%. Furthermore, the new features also strengthen its Fully Insured wallets, which are a key market differentiator for the exchange, as their partnership with Fireblocks allows them to successfully have third-party insured custodian services.

Jeetu Kataria, CEO and Co-Founder of DIFX, believes that crypto winters are a good way to test the market and tease out weak performers because, at the end of the day, it is the stronger tech and community that survives. He considers the bear markets to be the best time for building.

He stated, "We have been re-writing the architecture of the exchange over the past nine months, adding assets from our MT5 platform to the spot platform. With this merge, users will be able to trade more than several assets on a single platform in conjunction with spot custody of BTC, ETH, or USDT. It is from here that DIFX will begin its real journey".

About DIFX

DIFX is a fully insured cross-asset trading centralized crypto platform that allows users to trade between multiple asset classes that include indices, forex, crypto, metals, and commodities just to name a few. The DIFX fully-insured crypto wallet comes from a partnership with Fireblocks, one of the leading crypto custodians in the world.

DIFX allows users to nominate anyone from their family, friends, or loved ones and allows them to legitimize their claim upon the primary user's demise. Additionally, the company hopes to increase the use of digital currencies for direct settlement between beneficiary and payer by eliminating intermediaries.

DIFX was presented with the "Most Trusted Cross-Asset Trading Platform - 2022" by the Crypto Expo Dubai & "Best New Trading Platform Award" at the E-Business Awards 2021 by Entrepreneur Middle East and the Forex Expo 2021.

