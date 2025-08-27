Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13% by 2034 in Leading Markets (US, EU4, UK, and Japan) | DelveInsight

The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) market size was USD 4.7 billion in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan) in 2024. The DLBCL market is expected to cross USD 11.5 billion by 2034 in the United States. Factors such as an increase, along with the usage and expansion of approved CAR-Ts and Bi-specifics in earlier lines. The DLBCL drug development clinical trial landscape includes classes such as allogeneic CAR-Ts, monoclonal antibodies, and bispecifics, along with novel mechanisms such as PKC β inhibitor, BTK inhibitor, SYK inhibitor, CD30-directed antibody-drug conjugate, Immunotherapy, and others.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Report Summary

The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) market size was USD 4.7 billion in the leading Markets (US, EU4, UK, and Japan ) in 2024.

in the leading Markets (US, EU4, UK, and ) in 2024. Leading Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) companies working in the domain such as BMS, Roche (Genentech), Biogen, Nektar Therapeutics, Merck, Allogene Therapeutics, Miltenyi Biomedicine, AstraZeneca, BioVaxys, ImmunoVaccine Technologies, Cellectar Biosciences, Galapagos, Novartis, Lyell, ImmPACT Bio, Pfizer, Kartos Therapeutics, 2seventy bio, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Ranok Therapeutics, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Genmab, IDP Discovery Pharma S.L., Immunitas Therapeutics, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, SymBio Pharmaceuticals, Eagle Pharma, AVM Biotechnology, Autolus Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Caribou Biosciences, Adicet Bio, Gilead Sciences, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Amgen , and others are expected to launch their therapies during the forecast period.

, and others are expected to launch their therapies during the forecast period. Emerging DLBCL therapies such as Zilovertamab vedotin (Merck), Zamtocabtagene autoleucel (Miltenyi Biomedicine), Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (Allogene Therapeutics), Rapcabtagene autoleucel (Novartis), Golcadomide (BMS), and others are expected to enter the market by 2034 and are expected to transform the market.

(Merck), (Miltenyi Biomedicine), (Allogene Therapeutics), (Novartis), (BMS), and others are expected to enter the market by 2034 and are expected to transform the market. Label expansion of already approved therapies like EPKINLY/TEPKINLY, COLUMVI, KEYTRUDA, MONJUVI/MINJUVI, POLIVY, YESCARTA, BREYANZI, KYMRIAH , and others are anticipated to increase the DLBCL market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the population of DLBCL.

, and others are anticipated to increase the DLBCL market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the population of DLBCL. Approximately 60% of DLBCL patients achieve remission with frontline R-CHOP therapy , while 40% either relapse or remain refractory . Traditionally, these patients undergo salvage chemotherapy with regimens like R-GemOx, R-ICE, or R-DHAP, though none have demonstrated clear superiority.

with , while or . Traditionally, these patients undergo with regimens like R-GemOx, R-ICE, or R-DHAP, though none have demonstrated clear superiority. YESCARTA (axicabtagene ciloleucel) , BREYANZI (lisocabtagene maraleucel), and KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel) are three FDA-approved CAR T-cell therapies for relapsed or refractory DLBCL, with no first-line approvals. Gilead/Kite is evaluating YESCARTA in the first-line setting, which could introduce significant competition to already approved first-line therapies.

, are three FDA-approved for relapsed or refractory DLBCL, with no first-line approvals. Gilead/Kite is evaluating YESCARTA in the first-line setting, which could introduce significant competition to already approved first-line therapies. EPKINLY (epcoritamab-bysp) and COLUMVI (glofitamab-gxbm) , both approved in 2023, offer innovative third-line treatments for LBCL. EPKINLY has shown stronger uptake compared to COLUMVI, benefiting from approvals in the US, Europe , and Japan , whereas COLUMVI is only approved in the US and Europe.

, both approved in 2023, offer innovative third-line treatments for LBCL. EPKINLY has shown stronger uptake compared to COLUMVI, benefiting from approvals in the US, , and , whereas COLUMVI is only approved in the US and Europe. With no approved first-line CAR T-cell therapy, Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (Allogene Therapeutics) is an off-the-shelf, allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell in the Phase II ALPHA3 trial, assessing its role in first-line consolidation for LBCL patients with MRD post-standard treatment. Its market entry could offer a breakthrough option.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market

Increasing DLBCL Incidence and Aging Population

Global DLBCL incidence exceeds 150,000 cases annually, driven by aging populations (9% aged 65+). In the 7MM, incident cases are projected to reach ~87K by 2034.

Launch of Emerging Targeted DLBCL Therapies and Immunotherapies

The introduction of novel treatment options, such as CAR-T therapies (Allogene Therapeutics's Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, Miltenyi Biomedicine's Zamtocabtagene autoleucel, Galapagos's GLPG5101, Novartis' Rapcabtagene Autoleucel, Lyell/ImmPACT Bio's IMPT-314, and others), monoclonal antibodies (Genmab's GEN3014), and bispecific antibodies (Roche/Biogen's LUNSUMIO, AstraZeneca's AZD0486, and others), is expected to propel the DLBCL treatment market.

Growing Investment in R&D and DLBCL Clinical Trials

More than 30 pharmaceutical diffuse large B-cell lymphoma companies, including Roche (Genentech), Biogen, AstraZeneca, Merck, Allogene Therapeutics, Novartis, Pfizer, 2seventy bio, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, and others, are investing heavily in developing next-generation DLBCL therapies, resulting in a stronger pipeline and more approvals.

Improved DLBCL Diagnostic Capabilities and Early Detection

Improved diagnostic tools, such as PET-CT and next-generation sequencing, have boosted early detection rates in DLBCL by nearly 20%, enabling risk stratification and personalized treatment approaches. Early-stage diagnosis now accounts for approximately 35–40% of identified cases, resulting in significantly improved survival outcomes.

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Analysis

The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treatment landscape is witnessing significant growth, driven by the evolving therapeutic options and advancements in targeted therapies. The R-CHOP regimen, comprising rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone, continues to serve as the standard first-line therapy, particularly for newly diagnosed patients. However, patients with high-risk disease profiles are increasingly receiving more intensive or combination strategies, such as R-CHOP with agents like lenalidomide or bortezomib, which is expanding treatment adoption and driving market growth.

For indolent lymphomas, management strategies range from watchful waiting to radiotherapy or chemotherapy, while aggressive lymphomas demand intensive chemotherapy protocols often supplemented with prophylactic measures to prevent central nervous system (CNS) involvement. The emphasis on multidisciplinary care and supportive therapies to mitigate side effects is further enhancing patient outcomes and influencing market uptake.

The relapsed and refractory DLBCL segment is particularly propelling market expansion, fueled by the introduction of innovative CD19-directed CAR-T therapies. FDA-approved therapies such as YESCARTA and BREYANZI, available since 2022, have rapidly become preferred options for early-relapsed, high-risk patients, highlighting a shift toward precision medicine. Similarly, KYMRIAH, approved for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (including DLBCL, high-grade B-cell lymphoma, and DLBCL transformed from follicular lymphoma), is contributing to market momentum, although it is not indicated for primary CNS lymphoma.

The growing adoption of these CAR-T cell therapies, coupled with expanding indications and continued R&D investment in next-generation immunotherapies, is expected to further accelerate the DLBCL treatment market. As patient access improves and therapeutic outcomes continue to advance, the market is poised for sustained growth, underscoring the transformative impact of targeted and personalized therapies in hematologic oncology.

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Competitive Landscape

DelveInsight's analysts conclude that there are approximately 30 companies working. Some of the drugs in the DLBCL pipeline include Zamtocabtagene Autoleucel (MB-CART2019.1) (Miltenyi Biomedicine), AZD0486 (AstraZeneca), Maveropepimut-S (BioVaxys/ImmunoVaccine Technologies), Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (cema-cel) (Allogene Therapeutics), IMPT-314 (Lyell/ImmPACT Bio), and others.

Miltenyi Biomedicine is advancing a CAR T-cell therapy aimed at treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who have undergone at least one prior line of therapy. Zamtocabtagene autoleucel (Zamto-Cel) is distinctive in its dual targeting of CD19 and CD20 proteins on B cells.

This investigational therapy has been recognized under the European Union's Priority Medicines (PRIME) scheme for its potential. In August 2020, Miltenyi Biomedicine received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the European Commission for MB-CART2019.1 for the treatment of DLBCL. Interim results from the Phase II DALY II USA trial of Zamto-Cel in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL were presented by Miltenyi Biomedicine in December 2024.

AZD0486 is an innovative IgG4, fully human CD19 x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager (TCE), designed with low-affinity binding to CD3 to minimize cytokine release while maintaining potent T-cell-mediated cytotoxicity against cancerous B cells. The therapy showed activity and was well tolerated in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including those with DLBCL.

The anticipated launch of these emerging DLBCL therapies are poised to transform the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market

In June 2025 , Genmab announced epcoritamab in combination with rituximab, ifosfamide, carboplatin, and etoposide (R-ICE) demonstrates high response rates in patients with R/R DLBCL eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation.

, Genmab announced epcoritamab in combination with rituximab, ifosfamide, carboplatin, and etoposide (R-ICE) demonstrates high response rates in patients with R/R DLBCL eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation. In April 2025 , the European Commission approved COLUMVI in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL not otherwise specified who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

, the European Commission approved COLUMVI in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL not otherwise specified who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant. In March 2025 , Imugene received FDA Fast Track designation for its allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy, azer-cel (azercabtagene zapreleucel), for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

, Imugene received FDA Fast Track designation for its allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy, azer-cel (azercabtagene zapreleucel), for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). In February 2025 , the US FDA approved ADCETRIS in combination with lenalidomide and a rituximab product for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including DLBCL not otherwise specified (NOS), DLBCL arising from indolent lymphoma, or high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL), after two or more lines of systemic therapy who are ineligible for autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT) or CAR T-cell therapy.

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The latest report provides comprehensive insights into the DLBCL patient pool, incident cases, and how the DLBCL patient population is going to increase by 2034. The analysts report that the incident cases are projected to reach ~87K by 2034 in the 7MM. The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of DLBCL

Gender-specific Cases of DLBCL

Age-specific Cases of DLBCL

Type-specific Cases of DLBCL

Stage-specific Incident Cases of DLBCL

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Market Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market CAGR in the 7MM (2020-2034) ~13% Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Size in 2024 in the 7MM USD 4.7 Billion Key Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Companies BMS, Roche (Genentech), Biogen, Nektar Therapeutics, Merck, Allogene Therapeutics, Miltenyi Biomedicine, AstraZeneca, BioVaxys, ImmunoVaccine Technologies, Cellectar Biosciences, Galapagos, Novartis, Lyell, ImmPACT Bio, Pfizer, Kartos Therapeutics, 2seventy bio, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Ranok Therapeutics, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Genmab, IDP Discovery Pharma S.L., Immunitas Therapeutics, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, SymBio Pharmaceuticals, Eagle Pharma, AVM Biotechnology, Autolus Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Caribou Biosciences, Adicet Bio, Gilead Sciences, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, and others Key Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapies LUNSUMIO (mosunetuzumab), NKTR-255 + CD19 CAR-T cell therapy, Zilovertamab vedotin, Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, Zamtocabtagene autoleucel (MB-CART2019.1), AZD0486, CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib), Maveropepimut-S, Iopofosine I 131 (CLR 131), GLPG5101, Rapcabtagene Autoleucel (YTB323), IMPT-314, Maplirpacept (PF-07901801), Navtemadlin (KRT-232), bbT369, BGB-16673, RNK05047, Tulmimetostat (CPI-0209), GEN3014, IDP-121, IMT-009, MRT-2359, Brincidofovir (SyB V-1901), AVM0703, Obecabtagene Autoleucel (Obe-cel), AUTO3, KT-413, OPB-111077, CB-010, ADI-001, KITE-197, KITE-363, KITE-753, KITE-197, Abexinostat, KYPROLIS (Carfilzomib), and others

Scope of the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Report

DLBCL Therapeutic Assessment: Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, Conjoint analysis, and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, Conjoint analysis, and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 DLBCL Market Key Insights 2 DLBCL Market Report Introduction 3 DLBCL Market Executive Summary 4 Key Events 4.1 Upcoming Key Catalyst 4.2 Key Transactions and Collaborations 4.3 News Flow 4.4 ASCO, ESMO, and Other Latest DLBCL Conference Highlight 5 DLBCL Epidemiology and DLBCL Market Forecast Methodology 6 DLBCL Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1 DLBCL Market Share (%) Distribution by Line of Therapies in 2024 6.2 DLBCL Market Share (%) Distribution by Line of Therapies in 2034 6.3 DLBCL Market Share (%) Distribution by Class in 2024 6.4 DLBCL Market Share (%) Distribution by Class in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Understanding Lymphoma 7.3 Signs and Symptoms of DLBCL 7.4 Pathogenesis 7.5 Classification of DLBCL 7.6 WHO Classification of DLBCL 7.7 DLBCL Diagnosis 7.8 Differential Diagnosis 7.9 Staging 7.10 DLBCL Biomarkers 8 Guidelines 8.1 National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Treatment Guideline for DLBCL 8.2 ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for Diagnosis 8.3 The Japanese Society of Hematology (JSHEM) Guidelines for DLBCL 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of 7MM 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumption and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of DLBCL in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Incident Cases of DLBCL in the US 9.4.2 Gender-specific Cases of DLBCL in the US 9.4.3 Age-specific Cases of DLBCL in the US 9.4.4 Type-specific Cases of DLBCL in the US 9.4.5 Stage-specific Incident Cases of DLBCL in the US 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 DLBCL Patient Journey 11 Key Endpoints in DLBCL 12 Marketed DLBCL Drugs 12.1 Key Cross competition of DLBCL therapies 12.2 RITUXAN/MABTHERA (rituximab) in DLBCL: Biogen/Genentech/Roche 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 12.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views on DLBCL Drugs 12.3 TREAKISYM (bendamustine hydrochloride) in DLBCL: SymBio Pharmaceuticals 12.4 EPKINLY/TEPKINLY (epcoritamab-bysp): Genmab and AbbVie 12.5 COLUMVI (glofitamab-gxbm): Roche/Genentech 12.6 ORDSPONO (odronextamab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 12.7 KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck 12.8 MONJUVI/MINJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix): MorphoSys/Incyte 12.9 ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl): ADC Therapeutics/SOBI 12.10 ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin): Pfizer and Takeda 12.11 POLIVY (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq): Roche-Genentech/Chugai Pharmaceuticals 12.12 YESCARTA (axicabtagene ciloleucel): Kite Pharma (Gilead Sciences) 12.13 BREYANZI (lisocabtagene maraleucel): Bristol Myers Squibb 12.14 KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel): Novartis 12.15 XPOVIO (selinexor): Karyopharm Therapeutics 13 Emerging DLBCL Drugs 13.1 Key Competitors 13.2 Zilovertamab Vedotin (MK-2140): Merck 13.2.1 Product Description 13.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.2.3 Clinical Development in DLBCL 13.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 13.2.5 Analyst Views 13.3 CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib): AstraZeneca 13.4 LUNSUMIO (mosunetuzumab): Roche (Genentech) and Biogen 13.5 NKTR-255: Nektar Therapeutics 13.6 Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (cema-cel): Allogene Therapeutics 13.7 Golcadomide (BMS-986369): Bristol Myers Squibb (Celgene) 13.8 Maveropepimut-S (MVP-S): BioVaxys/ImmunoVaccine Technologies 13.9 Zamtocabtagene Autoleucel (MB-CART2019.1): Miltenyi Biomedicine 13.10 Rapcabtagene Autoleucel (YTB323): Novartis 13.11 GLPG5101: Galapagos 13.12 IMPT-314: Lyell/ImmPACT Bio 13.13 AZD0486: AstraZeneca 13.14 Plamotamab: Xencor 14 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market: 7MM Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2 Total Market Size of DLBCL in the 7MM 14.3 DLBCL Market Outlook 14.4 Conjoint Analysis 14.5 Key DLBCL Market Forecast Assumptions 14.6 US Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Size 14.6.1 Total Market Size of DLBCL in the US 14.6.2 Market Size of DLBCL by Therapy in the US 14.7 EU4 and the UK Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Size 14.8 Japan Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Size 15 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs 16 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma SWOT Analysis 17 KOL Views on DLBCL 18 DLBCL Market Access and Reimbursement 19 Bibliography 20 DLBCL Market Report Methodology

