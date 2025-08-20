Dietary Supplements Testing Market worth $3,652.2 million by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the dietary supplements testing market is estimated at USD 2,400.0 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3,652.2 million, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030.

The demand for dietary supplement testing is expected to rise significantly, driven by increasing consumer awareness about product safety, quality, and regulatory compliance, as well as the growing demand for global dietary supplement products. Testing services, encompassing potency, identity/authentication, contaminants, microbiological, adulteration, stability, allergen, GMO, label claim, and functional claims testing, provide reliable verification of product efficacy and safety. These services are essential for ensuring that supplements meet regulatory standards and deliver scientifically validated health benefits. With the growing preference for clean-label, high-quality, and functional products, manufacturers are increasingly relying on advanced testing services to maintain consumer trust, minimize risks, and support the development of innovative supplement formulations across the nutraceutical and health supplement sectors.

Traditional testing services segment to hold significant market share during forecast period

In the dietary supplements testing market, traditional testing services are expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period, driven by their widespread adoption, reliability, and regulatory recognition. These services include conventional analytical methods such as wet chemistry, microbiological assays, and standard chromatography, which remain the preferred choice for routine quality assurance and regulatory compliance.

Functional claims testing to be fastest-growing test type segment during the forecast period

The rising demand for scientifically validated health benefits in dietary supplements is fueling growth in functional claims testing, which is projected to be the fastest-growing test type segment in the market during the forecast period. Consumers increasingly seek products that deliver verified outcomes, such as immunity support, digestive health, cognitive benefits, and overall wellness, making functional claims testing essential for substantiating label claims and ensuring regulatory compliance. These testing services enable manufacturers to demonstrate efficacy and safety, building consumer trust and supporting marketing claims. Coupled with other critical analyses such as potency, identity/authentication, contaminants, microbiological, stability, allergen, and GMO testing, functional claims testing helps dietary supplement companies offer innovative, reliable, and high-quality products. As the global dietary supplements industry expands and consumer interest in evidence-backed, health-oriented products grows, functional claims testing is poised to play a central role in ensuring product credibility and driving market adoption.

Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing market during forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for dietary supplements testing during the forecast period, driven by increasing health awareness, consumer focus on health supplement products, and growing consumption of dietary supplements across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. Rapidly expanding supplement markets in the region are creating a strong demand for reliable testing services to ensure product safety, potency, and regulatory compliance. Active participation by regional industry players and collaborations, such as partnerships between testing laboratories and local supplement manufacturers, are facilitating the development of innovative testing solutions that streamline verification processes and improve market accessibility. These initiatives enhance the credibility of dietary supplements, ensure adherence to international quality standards, and enable manufacturers to meet the evolving expectations of health-conscious consumers, thereby driving market growth across the Asia Pacific.

The report profiles key players such as Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (UK), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), UL Solutions (US), TÜV SÜD (Germany), ALS (Australia), Tentamus (Italy), Agrolab Group (Germany), FoodChain ID (US), Certified Laboratories (US), Element Materials Technology (UK), NSF (US), Vimta Labs Ltd. (India), Qalitex (US), Alkemist (US), and Anresco Laboratories (US).

