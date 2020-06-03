Dietary Supplements Market Size to Reach USD 119.16 Billion by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Dietary Supplements Market size is expected to grow from USD 81,91 Billion in 2019 to USD 119.16 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.44%.

Dietary supplements are processed consumables that are meant to complement the diet if taken as a pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid by mouth. A supplement can provide nutrients either extracted from food sources or synthetic, and individual or in combination.

This report covers a chapter on COVID-19 impacts in the Dietary Supplements Market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS MARKET SIZE:

The factors expected to drive the Dietary supplements market size over the forecast period are rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income, and growing awareness of health issues.

Dietary supplements help to lead a healthier life by providing essential nutrients that a healthy body requires. Child hunger is a big problem in the developing world. This factor is expected to create growth opportunities for the Dietary supplements market players, especially across the African and Asian countries' untapped markets.

E-commerce portals as a sales platform for nutraceutical manufacturers are expected to open new avenues for growth over the forecast period and, in turn, are expected to increase the dietary supplements market size.

The customer base for sports nutrition products has grown to include those seeking weight loss, age-related illnesses like sarcopenia, and vegans, and vegetarians wanting to supplement their diets. Over the past few years, focus on healthy lifestyles and wellness has also increased and has contributed significantly to an increase in dietary supplements market size.

The rise in awareness of illnesses caused by deficiencies further propels customers to turn to dietary supplements to prevent diseases. As a result, growing awareness and rising emphasis on preventive healthcare products are boosting global dietary supplement size. There are, however, certain side effects associated with the over-consumption of dietary supplements, which limits the market growth.

Furthermore, the huge influence of mass media communications and advertisements in the pharmaceutical and retail sectors is expected to produce lucrative Dietary Supplements demands.

DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The vitamin segment is expected to hold the largest Dietary supplement market share. The fatty acid segment represents the fastest growing due to the popularity of supplements dependent on omega-3.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing area on the market for dietary supplements, driven by significant investment opportunities, especially for herbal and Ayurvedic extract-based products. The emergence of a broad customer base and unmet medical needs in these regions would create lucrative opportunities for the leading players to build on in the years ahead.

North America is expected to hold the largest dietary supplement market share due to rising importance to a healthy lifestyle.

On the basis of Geography, the Dietary Supplements Market is studied across

America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa .

DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of Product, the Dietary Supplements Market is studied across

Calcium

Combination Dietary Supplement,

Eye Health Supplement,

Fish Oil & Omega Fatty Acid,

Ginseng

Mineral,

Probiotic,

Protein,

Herbal Supplement

Vitamin.

On the basis of Function, the Dietary Supplements Market is studied across

Anti-cancer

Bone & Joint Health

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Energy & Weight Management

Gastrointestinal Health

General Health.

On the basis of Distribution, the Dietary Supplements Market is studied across

Online Channel

Pharmacy & Drug Store

Supermarket & Hypermarket.

On the basis of End User, the Dietary Supplements Market is studied across

Adult

Children & Infant

Geriatric

Pregnant Women.

