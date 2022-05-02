Dietary Supplements Market Is Set To Attain $288.5 Billion Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dietary supplements market is expected to reach $288.5 billion by 2030 from $123.1 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030. There are many market drivers, such as the rising demand for sports nutritional supplements, growing prevalence of chronic disorders, changes in customer preference, and growing awareness about health and fitness.

As a result, vitamin supplements held the greatest share of the market in 2021, of roughly 31%. This was also due to a lack of vital vitamins in the population, for instance, vitamins A, B, C, and E. As a result, people are increasingly turning to supplements to meet their daily vitamin requirements.

Get the sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/dietary-supplements-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Dietary Supplements Market Report

In 2021, APAC dominated the market, accounting for 45.8% of the total revenue. The dietary supplements market is growing in the region as a consequence of the expanding consumer health awareness, increasing understanding of supplements, and rising expenditure on health-enhancing goods, as a result of the rising per capita income.

The U.S. has also emerged as a prominent consumer of such products owing to the increasing consumer buying power, growing interest in preventative healthcare, aging population, and widening knowledge of achieving wellness via nutrition.

Thus, Persona Nutrition, a tailored vitamin program, debuted a chewable gummy vitamin packet for the entire family in April 2021 . This vitamin pack is intended to help with relaxation, attention improvement, immunological health, and general wellness.

. This vitamin pack is intended to help with relaxation, attention improvement, immunological health, and general wellness. Furthermore, in February 2022 , Amway India launched Nutrilite, a nutrition supplement with tasty candies and mouth-dissolving jelly strips.

, Amway India launched Nutrilite, a nutrition supplement with tasty candies and mouth-dissolving jelly strips. Based on form, the tablet category accounted for the greatest revenue share in the dietary supplements market in 2021. This was owing to an increase in the use of vitamins in the tablet form due to the optimum dose form, lower cost, ease of availability, longer shelf life, and convenience of such products.

Moreover, the liquid category is predicted to advance at the highest CAGR over the projection period, of 11.3%. This would be because nutrients from liquids are easier to absorb by the body and have higher bioavailability, and it is easier to promote the relationship between nutrition and liquid supplements.

Browse detailed report on Dietary Supplements Market Size, Trends, Emerging Opportunities, And Top Key Players By 2030

Consumers in all regions are becoming health-conscious, which is fueling the market growth. Elderly individuals are focused on nutritional supplements particularly matched to their needs, to retain excellent health and quality of life. Aging produces physiological, psychological, and social changes in a person, all of which affect their nutritional and dietary choices.

Major companies are actively participating in product launches to obtain a larger dietary supplements market share and make their product portfolios stronger. These companies are Plantafood Medical GmBH, Danisco, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Herbalife Nutrition, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Nu Skin Enterprises, Nutraceutics, Amway Corp, Nestle, and Carlyle Group.

Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Vitamin

Mineral

Botanical

Enzyme

Fatty Acid

Protein

By Form

Tablets

Capsules

Soft gels

Powders

Gummies

Liquids

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Retail

By End User

Adult

Children

Pregnant Women

Elderly

Infant

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

