Diesel Generator Market 2030 Outlook Shows Growth Led by Industrialization & Infrastructure Expansion | Global Industry Worth USD 34.63B, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Diesel Generator Market 2030 Outlook Shows Growth Led by Industrialization & Infrastructure Expansion | Global Industry Worth USD 34.63B

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

14 Oct, 2025, 10:50 GMT

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global diesel generator market is projected to grow from USD 25.30 billion in 2025 to USD 34.63 billion by 2030, registering a 6.48% CAGR during the forecast period. 

The diesel generator industry remains vital despite renewable integration and stricter emission norms. Growth is driven by the rising demand for reliable backup power, expanding industrial infrastructure in areas with unstable grids, and the introduction of Tier 4 Final engines that significantly reduce emissions. 

Additionally, the adoption of hybrid systems combining diesel, solar, and battery storage enhances efficiency, while mid-range 75–375 kVA units now offer advanced features like remote monitoring and parallel-ready switchgear, boosting accessibility across end users. 

Key Market Insights and Emerging Trends 

Deployment of Edge Data Centers in 2nd Tier Cities 

The growing network of edge data centers in smaller cities is creating steady demand for compact, high-performance units. These facilities require continuous power availability, supporting the diesel generator market's growth across diverse applications and geographies. 

Growing need for Continuous Power Supply across Critical Facilities 

Demand for reliable power continues to strengthen as hospitals, data centers, and manufacturing hubs prioritize uninterrupted operations. Diesel generators remain essential for ensuring continuity in critical facilities where downtime is not an option. Modern systems now integrate intelligent controls and remote monitoring, improving efficiency, and reducing maintenance needs. 

Expanding Infrastructure in APAC and African Regions 

Industrial expansion across Asia-Pacific and Africa also fuels adoption, as factories and infrastructure projects rely on diesel units to offset unstable grids. Quick deployment and dependable performance make them a preferred solution for construction sites, mining operations, and manufacturing zones. 

Get insight on Japanese edition of Global Diesel generator market:

Detailed Market Segmentation Overview: 

By Capacity (kVA) 

  • Below 75 kVA 
  • 75 to 375 kVA 
  • 375 to 750 kVA 
  • 750 to 2000 kVA 
  • Above 2000 kVA 

By Application 

  • Stand-by/Backup Power 
  • Prime/Continuous Power 
  • Peak-shaving/Load Management 

By End User 

  • Residential 
  • Commercial 
  • Industrial 

By Geography 

North America 

  • United States 
  • Canada 
  • Mexico 

Europe 

  • Germany 
  • United Kingdom 
  • France 
  • Italy 
  • Nordic Countries 
  • Russia 
  • Rest of Europe 

Asia-Pacific 

  • China 
  • India 
  • Japan 
  • South Korea 
  • ASEAN Countries 
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific 

South America 

  • Brazil 
  • Argentina 
  • Rest of South America 

Middle East and Africa 

  • Saudi Arabia 
  • United Arab Emirates 
  • South Africa 
  • Egypt 
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa 

Regional Outlook: 

In North America, growing weather-related disruptions and stricter emission norms sustain interest in efficient and compliant diesel units. Data center expansions and residential backup installations remain strong contributors. Europe follows similar trends, with buyers favoring cleaner, hybrid systems that meet emission standards. 

Across the Middle East, Africa, and South America, rapid industrial and mining activities, coupled with limited grid access, are driving the adoption of diesel and hybrid power setups. These regions are increasingly blending renewable inputs with reliable diesel systems to ensure stable power supply in challenging environments. 

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the diesel generator industry, driven by expanding manufacturing, infrastructure projects, and growing data center activity. Countries like China and India rely on on-site power systems to maintain production stability, while regional investments in digital infrastructure and telecom networks further support demand. Hybrid solutions combining diesel with solar are gaining popularity in remote industrial zones. 

Diesel Generator Companies

Leading players focus on innovation, emission compliance, digital monitoring, and hybrid integration to strengthen their market presence. 

  • Caterpillar 
  • Cummins 
  • Generac Holdings 
  • Kohler Co 
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 
  • Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (MTU) 
  • Atlas Copco AB 
  • Doosan Corp. 
  • Kirloskar Oil Engines 
  • Aggreko 
  • FG Wilson (Caterpillar) 
  • Perkins Engines Co 
  • MAN Energy Solutions 
  • Wartsila Oyj Abp 
  • Yanmar Holdings Co 
  • MTU Onsite Energy 
  • SDMO Industries (KOHLER-SDMO) 
  • Weichai Power Co 
  • Baudouin Engines 
  • Mahindra Powerol 

For a full breakdown of diesel generator market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of Mordor Intelligence report at:

