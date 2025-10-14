Diesel Generator Market 2030 Outlook Shows Growth Led by Industrialization & Infrastructure Expansion | Global Industry Worth USD 34.63B, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global diesel generator market is projected to grow from USD 25.30 billion in 2025 to USD 34.63 billion by 2030, registering a 6.48% CAGR during the forecast period.

The diesel generator industry remains vital despite renewable integration and stricter emission norms. Growth is driven by the rising demand for reliable backup power, expanding industrial infrastructure in areas with unstable grids, and the introduction of Tier 4 Final engines that significantly reduce emissions.

Additionally, the adoption of hybrid systems combining diesel, solar, and battery storage enhances efficiency, while mid-range 75–375 kVA units now offer advanced features like remote monitoring and parallel-ready switchgear, boosting accessibility across end users.

Key Market Insights and Emerging Trends

Deployment of Edge Data Centers in 2nd Tier Cities

The growing network of edge data centers in smaller cities is creating steady demand for compact, high-performance units. These facilities require continuous power availability, supporting the diesel generator market's growth across diverse applications and geographies.

Growing need for Continuous Power Supply across Critical Facilities

Demand for reliable power continues to strengthen as hospitals, data centers, and manufacturing hubs prioritize uninterrupted operations. Diesel generators remain essential for ensuring continuity in critical facilities where downtime is not an option. Modern systems now integrate intelligent controls and remote monitoring, improving efficiency, and reducing maintenance needs.

Expanding Infrastructure in APAC and African Regions

Industrial expansion across Asia-Pacific and Africa also fuels adoption, as factories and infrastructure projects rely on diesel units to offset unstable grids. Quick deployment and dependable performance make them a preferred solution for construction sites, mining operations, and manufacturing zones.

Detailed Market Segmentation Overview:

By Capacity (kVA)

Below 75 kVA

75 to 375 kVA

375 to 750 kVA

750 to 2000 kVA

Above 2000 kVA

By Application

Stand-by/Backup Power

Prime/Continuous Power

Peak-shaving/Load Management

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Nordic Countries

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN Countries

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Regional Outlook:

In North America, growing weather-related disruptions and stricter emission norms sustain interest in efficient and compliant diesel units. Data center expansions and residential backup installations remain strong contributors. Europe follows similar trends, with buyers favoring cleaner, hybrid systems that meet emission standards.

Across the Middle East, Africa, and South America, rapid industrial and mining activities, coupled with limited grid access, are driving the adoption of diesel and hybrid power setups. These regions are increasingly blending renewable inputs with reliable diesel systems to ensure stable power supply in challenging environments.

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the diesel generator industry, driven by expanding manufacturing, infrastructure projects, and growing data center activity. Countries like China and India rely on on-site power systems to maintain production stability, while regional investments in digital infrastructure and telecom networks further support demand. Hybrid solutions combining diesel with solar are gaining popularity in remote industrial zones.

Diesel Generator Companies

Leading players focus on innovation, emission compliance, digital monitoring, and hybrid integration to strengthen their market presence.

Caterpillar

Cummins

Generac Holdings

Kohler Co

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (MTU)

Atlas Copco AB

Doosan Corp.

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Aggreko

FG Wilson (Caterpillar)

Perkins Engines Co

MAN Energy Solutions

Wartsila Oyj Abp

Yanmar Holdings Co

MTU Onsite Energy

SDMO Industries (KOHLER-SDMO)

Weichai Power Co

Baudouin Engines

Mahindra Powerol

