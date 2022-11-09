DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DIDWW , a global telecoms provider offering premium quality, two-way VoIP and SMS communications, has further extended its product portfolio to offer businesses a seamless transition to VoIP with their PSTN replacement solution.

DIDWW expands its VoIP solutions with full PSTN replacement for businesses



The DIDWW local termination service, which acts as one of the key components in replacing traditional telephony, has been expanded to cover 41 countries. This service has also been the main driving force which has allowed DIDWW to build its two-way SIP trunking solution to meet the stringent demands of telcos and businesses of all sizes. Additionally, DIDWW local termination offers virtually unlimited call capacity, flexible SIP trunk settings, truly local dialing and premium voice quality.

As the need for emergency calling capabilities for IP-based solutions has increased significantly, the DIDWW Emergency Dialing service has also been further expanded and is now available in 27 countries. By maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance, DIDWW ensures highly reliable connectivity to all Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) in selected regions.

These latest additions will greatly enhance DIDWW broad service offering, combining all of the building blocks necessary for a smooth transition to VoIP. Included in the array of services are inbound and outbound termination, extensive coverage of instantly available DID numbers in 80+ countries, as well as free number porting services that will provide customers with new opportunities to easily expand their business to diverse global markets.

Raimonda Martinkiene, COO at DIDWW, added, "We are delighted to provide our customers with a robust communications platform where they can effortlessly choose the building blocks they need to create and scale their mission-critical solutions across various industries worldwide."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

