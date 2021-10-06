DIDWW and Daktela team up for extended contact center reach

As part of this cooperation, Daktela will benefit from DIDWW's extensive virtual phone number coverage, allowing its contact center business to grow and operate efficiently across multiple countries and territories. While maintaining one of the largest VoIP cloud infrastructures in Europe, Daktela continues to expand its market presence globally. For this purpose, the company will use the DIDWW API and online portal for immediate service provisioning.

In addition, Daktela will also utilize DIDWW's fully compliant global two-way voice and SMS services and their powerful outbound SIP trunking solution. This will enable Daktela to enhance the quality of its contact center services and offer extended reach for its enterprise customers.

"DIDWW is a great partner for us because they offer telecommunication services in 80 countries and have a powerful online portal for configuring and ordering services. Their voice services are of high quality and, in addition, their customer support is professional and reliable. We also appreciate their customer-oriented approach," specified David Hájek, Founder & Head of Global Expansion at Daktela.

Laura Pakamaniene, the Business Development Manager at DIDWW, added, "We are looking forward to a long-term partnership with Daktela, a leading cloud communications software vendor. We are excited that our solutions can improve the service quality and generate value for the ever-evolving contact center industry."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About Daktela

Daktela offers a comprehensive solution for customer support management. Through one web interface, you can process basic communication channels (voice, email, SMS, webchat, facebook messenger), including Daktela CRM and Helpdesk modules. You have online and historical statistics, call records, including recordings, chat reports, etc. The helpdesk module works on the ticketing principle and allows you to pair all purchased communication channels. The entire solution is built on the API and offers unlimited integration options, such as synchronization of CRM contacts, automatic opening of the client card, display of defined data (e.g. last orders), including pairing to your system. Daktela Contact Center is a supplementary module for Daktela virtual exchanges. Daktela can be used anywhere you have the Internet.

To learn more about Daktela, please visit https://www.daktela.com/en/ .

