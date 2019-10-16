DidaTravel Partners with RateGain for Switch Connectivity and Channel Management

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain Technologies, the market leader in hospitality and travel technology solutions, today announced that it has been selected by DidaTravel for RezGain and DHISCO Connectivity to get access to 125,000+ properties and 1,500+ demand partners.

To improve daily turnover and deepen worldwide presence, DidaTravel wanted a partner that can connect to largest hotel chains globally. DHISCO comes with multiple configuration including seamless, ARI push, shop-to-push and shop-to-cache with change discovery and notifications features. With RezGain, DidaTravel would get ~100% accurately pushed rates, 100% automatically mapped rates, and >99% connectivity success rates. DidaTravel would also be able to accelerate using Smart Distribution that simplifies contracting and setup, provides top-grade enterprise market analytics and reduces 80% mapping effort using AI enabled mapping recommender.

"We wanted a partner that can provide seamless shopping and booking experience through flexible connectivity options, thereby, helping with our global outreach. DHISCO comes with a comprehensive set of flexible connectivity options that fits our need. In addition, DHISCO has a strong reputation of meeting agreed commitments to partner. As such, we knew that RateGain is the perfect partner for us to meet our long term goals," said Rikin Wu, CEO, DidaTravel.

"DHISCO is scalable, agile and provides access to 1,500+ demand partners. RezGain automates channel management with inventory and rate updates, demand adjustment and centralizing distribution, thereby, saving time and resources, reducing error rate and avoiding overbooking. With DHISCO and RezGain, DidaTravel would achieve efficiency, speed to market and frictionless distribution", says Apurva Chamaria, Chief Revenue Officer, RateGain.

About RateGain

RateGain is the #1 provider of SaaS products, which help travel, and hospitality companies make more revenue every day. RateGain offers products, which help with rate intelligence, cognitive revenue management, smart e-distribution, and brand engagement. For more information, visit www.rategain.com

About DidaTravel

Established in 2012, DidaTravel is a leading global hotel wholesaler based in China. With edges in direct contracting content in APAC region and third party product worldwide, as well as strength in I.T. capability, DidaTravel is attending 21,000 clients globally. Clients spread from offline agencies, tailor-made travel agencies, TMCs, airlines to customer rights center. Hotel resource consists of 20,000+ competitive direct contract hotels, as well as 700,000 products provided by 400+ global suppliers, covering 211 countries and 7,405 cities. For more information, visit www.didatravel.com

