Diaprost Announces Promising New Study for Patients with Metastatic PCa

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diaprost announced today a publication in the journal of Clinical Cancer Research on PSA-targeted Alpha-, Beta- and Positron Emitting Immuno-Theranostics in Murine Prostate Cancer Models and Non-Human Primates.

The extensive preclinical study was conducted at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) on Diaprost's propriety antibody (hu5A10) targeting PSA. This rigorous preclinical evaluation of radiolabeled hu5A10-based compounds in prostate cancer (PCa) mouse models and non-human primates, establishes hu5A10 as a promising theranostic (therapy and diagnostic) agent that allows specific and effective delivery of radionuclides to androgen receptor driven prostate tissue. The reported data strongly supports Diaprost's planned efforts to translate h5A10 to patients.

Diaprost, a private pharmaceutical research and development company based in Lund, Sweden whose principal asset is hu5A10 targeting PSA, previously announced an exclusive license agreement with MSK for intellectual property (IP) related to the use of PSA antibodies for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes for prostate cancer.

"These results clearly show that PSA-targeted alpha-particle therapy is a very promising option for patients with generalized and castration resistant PCa" said Johan Drott, the CEO of Diaprost. "There is an urgent need for therapeutic compounds that result in substantial treatment effects and long-term survival in patients with metastatic PCa. Based on this promising data, we think that hu5A10 is a unique candidate, and we are looking forward to clinical development to be initiated."

This hu5A10 project follows in the footsteps of Diaprost's successful earlier work in prostate cancer focusing on the hK2 antibody (hu11B6) which led to a sale of the asset to a leading global pharmaceutical company.

About Diaprost

Diaprost was founded in 2005 based on the idea that the transformative success of the PSA assay for detection of prostate cancer could be leveraged as a personalized theranostic platform. The technology and patent applications were pursued by researchers at Lund University in Sweden with support from private investors. Diaprost is collaborating with leading international experts in the fields of molecular medicine, biotechnology, immunology, radiology, radiation physics, laboratory medicine, and oncology. The Diaprost pipeline covers humanized antibodies for both diagnostic- and therapeutic applications targeting PSA.

In the beginning of 2020 Diaprost announced that the hK2 program with hu11B6 was transferred in a successful deal with one of the Global top ten pharmaceutical companies.

Disclosure Statement

MSK has intellectual property rights and associated interests related to Diaprost by virtue of the licensing agreement between MSK and Diaprost.

