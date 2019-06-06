Diamond Tools Market is Estimated to Reach an Approximate Value of US$ 22,000 Million by the end of 2028 : Persistence Market Research

The global diamond tools market was valued at US$ 7,921.0 Mn in 2013, and this value is expected to go above US$ 10,000 Mn at the end of 2018. The diamond tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.0% between 2018 and 2028, and is estimated to reach a global value of more than US$ 22,000 Mn by 2028 end.

Diamond Tools Market: Segmental Analysis

By tool type, the global diamond tools market is segmented as abrasive type (finishing-based & lapping-based), drilling tools, cutting tools, sawing tools, milling tools, diamond dressers, diamond gauging fingers, and files. Among these segments, the abrasive type and milling tools segments are projected to grow at sizable value shares in the global market, owing to the rising demand for these tools from end-use industries. Moreover, abrasive type tools are prominently used in the construction industry; finishing diamond tools are used for floor finishing. As such, the increasing number of multistory buildings being built across the world is promising to lead to lucrative growth of the global diamond tools market.

By manufacturing method, the global diamond tools market is segmented into metal-bonded, resin-bonded, and electroplated. The metal-bonded segment is expected to grow at a prominent rate in the global diamond tools market over the slated time period, owing to its increasing application in floor finishing. However, the electroplated segment is also expected to represent significant opportunity for the diamond tools market, owing to the rising application of electroplated diamond tools for machining material that cannot be economically ground with metal- or resin-bonded diamond tools.

By end use, the global diamond tools market is segmented into automotive, construction (glass, stone, & ceramic), fabrication & general manufacturing, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and aerospace & defense. Among these segments, the construction, automotive, and aerospace & defense segments are estimated to grow at noteworthy rates in the global diamond tools market over the forecast period. In the automotive sector, diamond tools are used to make internal engine galleries and engine block holes, among other. Therefore, increasing automotive vehicle production across the world is projected to surge the demand for diamond tools in the next couple of years.

While, for aerospace, diamond tools are used to make wing tips, ducts and floor posts, among others, with CNC machines. Thus, for the safety and security of their nations, governments are outlaying significant money from their budgets in order to invest in research and development, which, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for diamond tools in the coming years. Moreover, diamond tools are also used in the healthcare industry to make accurate and lightweight medical equipment such as scissors, diamond-plated wheels, etc. As such, growth in these above mentioned industries is collectively expected to accelerate the sales of diamond tools across the globe over the stipulated time period.

By region, the global diamond tools study has been completed in six regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa. The diamond tools market is directly dependent on the performance of the construction, stone processing, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries in respective regions. According to PMR's deep dive study, the markets in Europe, Latin America, South Asia, and North America are projected to grow at significant growth rates in the global diamond tools market, as well as also account for healthy shares in the global diamond tools market.

The intensity of competition in the diamond tools market is low to medium. There are numerous players in the global market, which makes this market fragmented. However, 35%-40% of the market is held by tier-1 players. In addition, leading companies in the diamond tools market are focused on increasing the number of their sales offices as well as manufacturing plants in a bid to gain a significant foothold in the global diamond tools market. Some of the key players active in the global diamond tools market are Kyocera Unimerco A/S, Dellas S.p.A., Shinhan Diamond, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Texas Diamond Tools, Inc., HILTI Group, ALPHA DIAMOND TOOLS CO., LTD., Shijiazhuang Kitsibo Tools Co., Ltd., Sanwa Diamond Tools, Hunan Qiliang Abrasive Tools Co., Ltd., Danyang Tianyi Diamond Tools Co., Ltd., FUJIAN QUANZHOU JINLI DIAMOND CUTTING TOOLS CO., LTD, Monte-Bianco Diamond Applications Co., Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Syntec Diamond Tools, Inc., BELL IMPEX (Juhai), G & G Surface Technology, Quanzhou JDK Diamond Tools Co., Ltd., Fujian Wanlong Group (Hong Kong) CO., LTD., Quanzhou Huangchang diamond tools Co. Ltd., Foshan Boer Ceramic Technique Co., Ltd., QUANZHOU JINSHAN STONE TOOLS, Quanzhou Tianli Grinding Tools Co., Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG, EHWA Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., and TOOLGAL Industrial Diamonds Ltd.

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.