Dialogues, consultation have strength in resolving conflicts

BEIJING, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: Saudi Arabia and Iran recently signed a joint statement in Beijing, with which the two countries announced the resumption of diplomatic relations.

Since they held talks in Beijing in March, the two sides have made new strides in improving bilateral relations in accordance with the roadmap and timetable laid out in their Beijing agreement.

The improved ties between the two countries are believed to be a significant matter of the evolving international relations today, which not only opened a path for peace and stability in the Middle East and set an important example for countries to use dialogue and consultation to resolve their conflicts and differences, but also demonstrate how major countries should responsibly resolve international hotspot issues and safeguard world peace.

The international community gave high recognition to the important results achieved in the Beijing agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, believing that the agreement marked an important step of turning conflicts in the Middle East into reconciliation.

The major diplomatic breakthrough is constantly releasing its positive influence, creating new opportunities for the political resolution of regional hotspot issues. "Ice-breaking dialogues" have frequently made the headlines in the Middle East.

This fully proves that the Middle East, a region torn by wars and turbulence, aspires to peace and security. The will and capability of countries in the region to safeguard peace and security through enhancing solidarity and coordination are on a rise.

Ezzat Saad, director of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, noted that people in the Middle East have long suffered from wars and they long for peace. Seeking peace and development has become a mainstream voice of regional countries especially in the recent years, the director added.

Countries in the Middle East should keep the future and destiny of the region firmly in their own hands, which is conducive to the peace and stability in the Middle East and the world at large.

Military force is not a solution, and zero-sum game can never bring lasting peace. Upholding dialogues and strengthening communication holds the key to resolving differences. Only results achieved from equal consultation are the most sustainable.

Following the Beijing agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, a foreign media outlet pointed out that dialogues are the most powerful weapon, which helps achieve peace better than however many troops. All relevant parties have seen the new hope to resolve international hotspot issues from the Chinese philosophy and actions that prioritize dialogues, diplomacy and peace.

China advocates the Global Security Initiative (GSI), calls on countries to adapt to the profoundly changing international landscape in the spirit of solidarity, and champions the win-win mindset to address the complex and intertwined security challenges, so as to eliminate the root causes of international conflicts and improve global security governance. The Beijing agreement just marked a successful practice of the GSI.

Major countries shoulder special responsibility for world peace and stability. They should always use their resources and strength to promote dialogues and reconciliation, rather than the other way around.

Factors of instability, uncertainty and insecurity are increasing in the international situation. The reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran told the world that constructive dialogues and peace talks are the best approach to resolving conflicts and promoting peace. No matter how complex the issues are or how thorny the challenges may be, equal-footed dialogue on the basis of mutual respect will lead to a mutually acceptable solution. To resolve differences and conflicts through dialogues and consultation and jointly safeguard peace remains the right choice of human beings.

SOURCE People's Daily