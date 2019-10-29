Diagnostics Industry Veteran Dr. Frédéric Sweeney Joins MeMed as Chief Business Development Officer

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MeMed Ltd., a leader in host response-based diagnostic solutions, today announced the addition of Dr. Frédéric Sweeney to its executive team as Chief Business Development Officer.

Fred will focus on building strategic partnerships globally to accelerate market access of MeMed's technology suite, including MeMed BV™, the company's first-in-class, immune-system-based blood test that distinguishes between bacterial and viral infections, as well as the MeMed Key™ platform, which enables the measurement of multiple proteins with central lab precision, within minutes, at the point of care.

"We're delighted to have an industry leader like Fred join our executive team as we approach key clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones for our technology suite, and work toward expanding our pipeline of innovative diagnostic tools in the next stage of MeMed's growth," said Eran Eden, MeMed's CEO and Co-Founder.

Kfir Oved, MeMed's CTO and Co-Founder added: "Fred's proven, extensive experience in the space will be a great asset, propelling us forward on our path to delivering clinically relevant solutions for physicians and patients. We are privileged to have Fred join our team and expedite translation of our strong technological, clinical, and IP assets into valuable partnerships across the diagnostic industry as well as in other promising sectors."

Fred most recently served a dual role of Entrepreneur-In-Residence for Versant Ventures, a global venture capital firm, and Chief Business Officer of Northern Biologics, a developer of first-in-class immuno-oncology products. Prior to this role, Fred was Vice President of Corporate Development and Head of Strategic Financing at bioMérieux, a world leader in in-vitro diagnostics. He led all aspects of bioMérieux's strategic investments and partnerships, including R&D collaborations, licensing and M&A activities. Before joining bioMérieux, Fred was Head of Business Development and Strategy at T2 Biosystems. During his tenure with the company, T2 Biosystems grew from a venture-backed startup to a revenue-stage, Nasdaq-listed company that received FDA approval for blood tests that identify sepsis-causing pathogens without the wait for blood culture.

"MeMed's BV test represents a critical breakthrough in infectious disease diagnosis and MeMed Key truly stands out as a unique, robust, point-of-care platform, capable of accommodating a broad menu of high-value medical tests and overcoming the inherent limitations of today's diagnostic tools," Fred said. "I'm honored to be working alongside such a talented team, as we scale the company and our solutions to meet the exciting growth opportunities ahead and bring our cutting-edge technology to more physicians and patients around the world."

About MeMed

MeMed is the developer of a cutting-edge immune system-based diagnostic that distinguishes between bacterial and viral infections at the point of care. Our mission is to translate the immune system's complex signals into simple diagnostic insights that can be used to transform the way infectious diseases and inflammatory disorders are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients at both the individual and population levels. We developed and validated MeMed BV™, our pioneering immune-based protein signature, over the course of decade-long collaborations with leading academic and commercial partners, providing physicians with an indispensable tool in the fight against resistant strains of bacteria – one of the biggest healthcare challenges of our time. An ELISA format of MeMed BV™, called ImmunoXpert™, is cleared for use in the European Union (CE-IVD), Switzerland and Israel and is currently in pilot distribution in these markets. MeMed also developed MeMed Key™, a groundbreaking platform that makes it possible to precisely measure multiple proteins and signatures, both existing and new, within minutes at the point of care. Today, we are expanding our network of partnerships with internationally renowned academic, commercial and government stakeholders to advance, validate and facilitate the global availability of our platform and tests. For additional information on MeMed, please visit http://www.me-med.com.

