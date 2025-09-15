Diagnostic Imaging Market worth US$32.90 billion by 2030 with 4.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Diagnostic Imaging Market , valued at US$25.47 billion in 2024, stood at US$26.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$32.90 billion by the end of the period. The market is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by a combination of factors. Firstly, the increasing availability of grants from both public and private organizations is expected to provide essential funding that supports innovation and expansion within the industry. Secondly, the rising adoption of teleradiology—an innovative approach that enables remote access to radiological data—enhances the efficiency and accessibility of medical imaging services, making it a crucial component for healthcare providers. Additionally, the introduction of cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence algorithms for image analysis and advanced imaging modalities, is set to further propel market dynamics, improving diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. These developments collectively position the market for robust growth in the coming years.

By product, the global diagnostic imaging market is divided into several segments: CT scanners, X-ray imaging systems, ultrasound systems, MRI systems, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography systems. The MRI systems segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for enhanced MRI scans is being driven by the rising prevalence of neurological, musculoskeletal, and oncological illnesses. Furthermore, diagnostic accuracy is increasing due to technical improvements like AI-enhanced imaging and higher-field strength devices.

By application, the ultrasound systems market is subsegmented into radiology/general imaging, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular applications, urology, and other applications. In 2024, the radiology/general imaging application segment held the largest share of the market and is also expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The general imaging and radiology segment holds the largest share of the ultrasound systems market because it is widely used for various routine and specialized scans. The ability to diagnose a range of conditions, combined with advancements like 3D/4D imaging and portable devices, has boosted its adoption. Additionally, it is more affordable than many other imaging methods, making it popular worldwide.

By end user, the global diagnostic imaging market is divided into three categories based on end user: hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and other end users. In 2024, the hospitals segment held the largest market share. Hospitals are the primary users of advanced imaging technologies such as CT, MRI, and ultrasound systems because they often manage large patient volumes and offer a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic services under one roof. Additionally, hospitals can more easily implement, and upgrade imaging technologies compared to independent diagnostic centers or clinics, as they typically have better infrastructure, skilled radiology staff, and access to funding or reimbursement options.

By geography, The Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market is expected to experience significant growth from 2025 to 2030. Key players in the market are concentrating on enhancing their manufacturing capabilities in the Asia Pacific region. The growing demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis, a large aging population, and an increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses are fueling the adoption of advanced imaging technologies. Additionally, supportive government initiatives and expanding access to healthcare services in emerging economies are further accelerating market growth in the region.

As of 2024, prominent players in the diagnostic imaging market are Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE HealthCare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan).

Siemens Healthineers (Germany):

Siemens Healthineers is a leading player in the diagnostic imaging market due to its strong portfolio of imaging products that includes MRI, ultrasound, X-ray systems, and nuclear imaging devices. It has significant research and development facilities located in Germany, the US, China, and India. The company offers a wide range of products and services in point-of-care diagnostics, laboratory assessments, diagnostic and therapeutic evaluations, and molecular medicine. With a direct presence in over 70 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East, the company boasts an extensive geographic reach. Its primary production facilities are situated in the US, Germany, and China. The company is committed to investing in research and development to introduce cutting-edge and technologically advanced products. It distributes its products in over 180 nations through various distributors and sales networks.

GE HealthCare (US)

GE HealthCare offers a diverse range of products in medical imaging and information technology, medical diagnostics, disease research, biopharmaceutical production, drug development, and related technologies. Its portfolio includes a variety of diagnostic solutions, such as molecular imaging, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging techniques. The company has an extensive global presence, operating in over 160 countries across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a leading company in the fields of diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring, image-enhanced therapy, and health informatics. Within its Diagnosis & Treatment division, Philips offers solutions for diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, and ultrasound. The company focuses primarily on inorganic growth strategies, such as collaborations and alliances, to strengthen its position in the imaging sector. Operating globally, Philips has a sales and service network that spans over 100 countries. Some of its subsidiaries include Philips Medical Systems in Belgium and Philips Electronics India Limited in India, among others.

