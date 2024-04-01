Diabetic Kidney Disease Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of ~6.5% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the diabetic kidney disease market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies

LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, diabetic kidney disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for diabetic kidney disease reached USD 7.2 billion in 2023 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2034.

in 2023 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2034. The disease is reported to occur in 20–50% of those living with diabetes and is the single most common cause of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) in many populations.

of those living with diabetes and is the single most common cause of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) in many populations. DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall prevalent population of diabetic kidney disease in the 7MM was reported as ~33 million in 2023.

in 2023. Leading diabetic kidney disease companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Daiichi Sankyo, ProKidney, Chinook Therapeutics (a Novartis company), AbbVie, Inversago Pharma (a Novo Nordisk Company), Mineralys Therapeutics , CSL Behring , Teijin Pharma , Dimerix , Chugai Pharmaceutical , Lisata Therapeutics and others are developing novel diabetic kidney disease drugs that can be available in the diabetic kidney disease market in the coming years.

(a Novartis company), (a Novo Nordisk Company), , , , , , and others are developing novel diabetic kidney disease drugs that can be available in the diabetic kidney disease market in the coming years. The promising diabetic kidney disease therapies in the pipeline include Esaxerenone (CS-3150), REACT (Renal Autologous Cell Therapy), Zibotentan + dapagliflozin, BI 690517 ± empagliflozin, Atrasentan, Tozorakimab (MEDI3506) + dapagliflozin, INV-202, and others.

and others. Among novel treatments, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRA) are considered extremely promising. In addition, Bayer's KERENDIA has been approved in the US in 2021 and in Europe and Japan in 2022 to treat adult patients with CKD associated with type 2 diabetes.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major diabetic kidney disease market share @ Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Report

Diabetic Kidney Disease Overview

Diabetic kidney disease (DKD), also referred to as diabetic nephropathy (DN), is a clinical condition marked by persistent albuminuria and a gradual decline in renal function. This term implies the existence of a recognizable pattern of glomerular disease. Typically, DKD is linked with high blood pressure, leading to increased cardiovascular risks and mortality. The causes of DKD are intricate and likely involve various factors, with hyperglycemia being the primary contributor. Initial stages of DKD may be asymptomatic, but as renal function diminishes, the accumulation of toxic wastes can lead to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, hiccups, and weight gain due to fluid retention. Untreated cases may progress to heart failure and pulmonary edema.

Detecting and diagnosing DKD poses challenges. Screening and renal biopsy are the main diagnostic methods used to identify DKD in patients. In instances of nonalbuminuric DKD, other potential diagnoses considered include ischemic nephropathy, dysproteinemia, and tubulointerstitial nephritis (TIN).

Diabetic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of DKD, i.e., ~45% of the total cases in the 7MM in 2023.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the largest number of DKD cases, whereas France accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2023.

The diabetic kidney disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Diabetes

Total Prevalent Cases of DKD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DKD

Age-specific Cases of DKD

Stage-specific Cases of DKD

Diabetic Kidney Disease Treatment Market

The primary approach to treating DKD involves the reduction of blood pressure, as even a slight elevation in blood pressure can rapidly exacerbate kidney disease. Additionally, it is crucial to manage blood sugar levels to decelerate the progression of diabetic nephropathy. Fundamental methods for lowering blood pressure encompass weight loss, reduced salt intake, abstaining from alcohol and tobacco, and engaging in regular exercise.

The preferred medications for blood pressure management often include angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors. Capoten (captopril), unlike many ACE inhibitors, is not a prodrug. It competes with AT-I for ACE binding, hindering the enzymatic breakdown of angiotensin I (AT-I) into angiotensin II (AT-II), consequently heightening plasma renin activity. Another medication, enalapril, is an inactive prodrug that undergoes hepatic transformation to generate enalaprilat, its active form. Enalaprilat acts on the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System (RAAS) to impede ACE, leading to the suppression of RAAS and exhibiting antihypertensive effects in individuals with low-renin hypertension.

In September 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first therapeutic drug designed to treat DKD, INVOKANA (canagliflozin). This medication, categorized as a sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, plays a crucial role in the majority of glucose reabsorption from the tubular lumen. Canagliflozin inhibits SGLT2, resulting in a decrease in the reabsorption of filtered glucose, a reduction in the renal threshold for glucose (RTG), and consequently, an increase in urinary glucose excretion (UGE). Furthermore, in August 2019, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted the submission for the extension of its license.

To know more about diabetic kidney disease treatment guidelines, visit @ Diabetic Kidney Disease Management

Diabetic Kidney Disease Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

MINNEBRO (ESAXERENONE/CS-3150): DAIICHI SANKYO

REACT (RENAL AUTOLOGOUS CELL THERAPY): PROKIDNEY

ZIBOTENTAN + DAPAGLIFLOZIN: ASTRAZENECA

VYLEESI (BREMELANOTIDE): PALATIN

TOZORAKIMAB (MEDI3506) + DAPAGLIFLOZIN: ASTRAZENECA

ATRASENTAN: CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS/NOVARTIS

LORUNDROSTAT: MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS

BI 690517 + EMPAGLIFLOZIN: BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

INV-202: INVERSAGO PHARMA

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for diabetic kidney disease @ Drugs for Diabetic Kidney Disease Treatment

Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the DKD market are expected to change in the coming years. The global rise in diabetes prevalence has contributed significantly to the surge in DKD cases, creating a substantial patient population in need of effective treatments. As awareness about the complications associated with diabetes, including kidney disease, increases, there is a growing demand for therapeutic interventions that specifically target DKD. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic technologies enable earlier and more accurate detection of kidney disease in diabetic patients, fostering a proactive approach to management.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of DKD, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the DKD market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the diabetic kidney disease market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the DKD market. One of the primary challenges is the complexity of the disease itself. DKD is intricately linked to diabetes, a condition with multifaceted causes and manifestations. This complexity makes it challenging to develop targeted and effective treatments.

Moreover, DKD treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the DKD market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the DKD market growth.

A deeper understanding of the molecular mechanisms of DKD onset and progression is necessary for the development of new and innovative treatments for DKD. Furthermore, as DKD often goes undiagnosed due to its initial lack of symptoms, the use of advanced predictive tests for early detection can augment physicians' capacity to make well-informed treatment decisions. This, in turn, can result in improved clinical outcomes and streamline more effective therapeutic interventions.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Diabetic Kidney Disease Market CAGR (2020–2034) 6.5 % Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Size in 2023 USD 7.2 Billion Key Diabetic Kidney Disease Companies Johnson & Johnson, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Daiichi Sankyo, ProKidney, Chinook Therapeutics (a Novartis company), AbbVie, Inversago Pharma (a Novo Nordisk Company), Mineralys Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Teijin Pharma, Dimerix, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Lisata Therapeutics and others Key Pipeline Diabetic Kidney Disease Therapies MINNEBRO (ESAXERENONE/CS-3150), REACT (RENAL AUTOLOGOUS CELL THERAPY), ZIBOTENTAN + DAPAGLIFLOZIN, VYLEESI (BREMELANOTIDE), TOZORAKIMAB (MEDI3506) + DAPAGLIFLOZIN, ATRASENTAN, LORUNDROSTAT, BI 690517 + EMPAGLIFLOZIN, INV-202, and others

Scope of the Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Kidney Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Diabetic Kidney Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Diabetic Kidney Disease Drugs, Conjoint Analysis and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Diabetic Kidney Disease Drugs, Conjoint Analysis and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about diabetic kidney disease drugs in development @ Diabetic Kidney Disease Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Kidney Disease Key Insights 2. Diabetic Kidney Disease Report Introduction 3. Diabetic Kidney Disease Overview at a Glance 4. Diabetic Kidney Disease Executive Summary 5 Diabetic Kidney Disease Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Diabetic Kidney Disease Treatment and Management 8. Diabetic Kidney Disease Guidelines 9. Diabetic Kidney Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Diabetic Kidney Disease 12. Diabetic Kidney Disease Marketed Drugs 13. Diabetic Kidney Disease Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Diabetic Kidney Disease Pipeline

Diabetic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key diabetic kidney disease companies, including DAIICHI SANKYO, PROKIDNEY, ASTRAZENECA, PALATIN, CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, NOVARTIS, MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, INVERSAGO PHARMA, among others.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Diabetic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted diabetic kidney disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Diabetic Nephropathy Market

Diabetic Nephropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key diabetic nephropathy companies including Prokidney, Inversago Pharma, Palatin Technologies, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, CSL Behring, Aravive, among others.

Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline

Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key diabetic nephropathy companies, including Prokidney, Inversago Pharma Inc., Palatin Technologies, Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, CSL Behring, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg