Diabetes Therapeutics Market to Reach $3,390 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 10.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in the prevalence of diabetes, rise in sedentary lifestyle, and increase in incidences of other chronic diseases such as hypertension drive the growth of the global diabetes therapeutics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Diabetes Therapeutics Market by Product (Injectables, Oral antidiabetic Drugs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global diabetes therapeutics industry was estimated at $1,258 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $3,390 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3542

Prime determinants of growth-

Surge in the prevalence of diabetes, rise in sedentary lifestyle, and increase in incidences of other chronic diseases such as hypertension drive the growth of the global diabetes therapeutics market. At the same time, surge in awareness among population about self-management of diabetes has supplemented the market growth yet more. Furthermore, development of affordable and effective diabetes therapeutics such as oral hypoglycemic agents and several government initiatives to provide diabetes care facilities are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The majority of the hospitals across the world were converted into Covid-19 centers, owing to which the diabetic patients faced delays in treatments, thus impacting the global diabetes therapeutics market negatively, especially during the initial period.

Rapid vaccination drive across the world has assuaged the global situation, since it has started getting back to normalcy. With this drift on board, the market for diabetes therapeutics is also expected to recoup soon.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3542

The injectables segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on product, the injectables segment held nearly three-fourths of the global diabetes therapeutics market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in the prevalence of diabetes among individuals across the world.

North America garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2020, generating more than one-third of the global diabetes therapeutics market. Rise in the prevalence of diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the province propel the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.2% by 2030, due to increase in number of geriatric population and surge in the incidence of diabetes among them.

Key players in the industry-

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc.

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis Ag

Johnson & Johnson

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Patient Centric Healthcare App Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Surgical Clips Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Optical Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Telemedicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Enteric Softgel Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Spirometer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Cryotherapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research