Diabetes Supplements Market to Reach USD 13.4 billion by 2031, Growth at CAGR 4.2% | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Soaring Cases of Diabetes to Propel Demand for Diabetes Supplements

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global Diabetes Supplements market is estimated to reach US$ 13.4 Bn by 2031 at a noticeable CAGR of 4.2% between 2023 and 2031.

Research states that cinnamon, chromium, or berberine is likely of helping with controlling blood sugar. It further states that alpha-lipoic acid may also help in reduction of pain linked with diabetic neuropathy (nerve-related problems).

The U.S. FDA has issued warning to the consumers regarding diabetes supplements that claim to be categorized as the ones providing natural diabetes cure. It mentions that some products are marketed at an illegal level. As such, it is recommended to not replace medical treatment for diabetes with health practice or products that lack legal evidence.

Diabetes is an ailment that occurs when blood glucose (also called blood sugar) is very high. As per research conducted regarding a long-term lifestyle and dietary intervention, remission may be possible for certain individuals suffering from type 2 diabetes. For those contracting prediabetes (those having levels of blood sugar higher than usual but not higher enough to diagnose type 2 diabetes), sustained lifestyle and dietary change programs can aid in reversing pre-diabetes.

Diabetes supplements are minerals like magnesium that help in controlling blood sugar levels. It has been reported that levels of magnesium are generally low in those who have problems with secretion of insulin and those suffering from complications related to type 2 diabetes.

Various surveys have conveyed that 30-70% of adults suffering from diabetes in the U.S. make use of alternative medicine, with 33% using it especially for mitigating diabetes-related symptoms.

Various randomized controlled trials (RCTs) are necessary in order to assess efficacy and safety of therapeutic interventions.

Diabetes Supplements Market Report by TMR highlights the factors that drive as well as restrain the Diabetes Supplements market size. The latest trends and opportunities have also been captured in the report.

Diabetes Supplements Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Base Year 2017-2020 Size in 2023 US$ 8.4 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 13.4 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.2 % No. of Pages 197 Pages Segments covered By Type, By Disease Type, By Dosage Form, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Key Takeaways from Diabetes Supplements Market Report

Rise in Awareness regarding the Curative Measures Determining Expansion of Diabetes Supplements Market Size

Increase in incidence of chronic diseases around the world is the factor basically raising the alarm regarding diabetes and its after-effects. The geriatric population has been reported to be more prone to diabetes. At times they have to battle the other health conditions as well. In such cases, it's really challenging for the healthcare personnel to make provisions for proper diabetes supplements that would not cause any visible side-effects to deteriorate the health further.

There is an increasing demand for prevention and treatment of diabetes all over. This demand is expected to keep the momentum going for the industry for diabetic supplements.

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes Encouraging Growth of Diabetes Supplements Market

As per the IDF Diabetes Atlas, 537 million adults aged between 20 and 79 are battling diabetes type 1 worldwide. It further states that the number is likely to rise to 643 million by the year 2030 and 783 million by the year 2045. Another fact that is stated is that diabetes accounted for 6.7 million fatalities in 2021 alone.

Research states that timely intervention regarding diabetes can help in reducing the number of fatalities, which is prompting the key participants to increase the frequency of production of diabetes supplements.

Diabetes Supplements Market Regional Insights

North America – Leading from the Front!

North America holds over 30% of the diabetes supplements market share. This is ascribed to rise in the number of patients suffering from diabetes in the U.S. coupled with extensive research being conducted with regards to devising diabetes supplements. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 29.7 million individuals of all ages (8.9% of the U.S. of population) were diagnosed with diabetes in 2021 alone.

Leading Players in Diabetes Supplements Industry

Abbott Laboratories, Aksuvital Natural Products Co., Arkopharma, Bionova, Caelus Health, CuraLife Global, Glucose Health, Inc., La Grande P Ltd. (La Nutraceuticals), Lysulin, Inc., Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., Nestlé Health Science, Nutricia, and Olive Healthcare

Key Strategies by Prominent Diabetes Supplements Manufacturers

The leading players in the diabetes supplements market are visibly investing in R&D activities to obtain a higher footfall. For instance, the companies are trying to bank on the research finding that vitamin D2 may aid in delaying symptoms of diabetes.

The leading stakeholders are also working toward incorporation of protein powders for diabetes patients. They are advocating the consumption of avocados to the diabetic patients.

Market Segmentation

Disease Type Type 1 Type 2



Dosage Form Tablets Solution Powder Others



Type Vitamins Minerals Proteins Antioxidant & Fatty Acids Dietary Fibers Others



Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



