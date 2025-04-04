DHL Group and Temu sign Memorandum of Understanding to support local businesses

Expansion of successful logistics cooperation to foster growth for SMEs in both established and new markets

Focus on logistical efficiency and compliant trade to drive mutual market expansion

DHL to support Temu's local-to-local initiative, which expects to eventually account for 80% of its sales in Europe

BONN, Germany, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Group, the world's leading logistics company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the e-commerce marketplace Temu to deepen their cooperation and to further expand their successful partnership. The agreement aims to enhance collaboration to better support local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in established markets as well as in growth markets, such as Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Both parties are committed to fostering compliant trade and sustainable practices.

DHL Group will support Temu through its logistics expertise, including multimodal transportation solutions, to provide more efficient and sustainable supply chain services. With its dense network and global presence, DHL Group is the ideal partner to support Temu's growth in both established and new markets.

"Through our various DHL divisions, we are already providing a wide range of logistics services and solutions, including air freight and last-mile delivery. We are excited to elevate our partnership with Temu to the next level. By combining our logistics capabilities with Temu's innovative platform, we can create more efficient, compliant and convenient solutions that benefit both consumers and local businesses in the markets we serve," states Katja Busch, CCO and Head of DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding, DHL Group will utilize its logistics expertise to support Temu's operations in Europe, including its local-to-local model, which enables local merchandise partners to sell on its platform and supports local fulfillment. Temu expects up to 80% of its total sales in Europe to come from this local-to-local model. Additionally, the e-commerce platform will enable European-based sellers to reach global markets in the future. This allows, in particular, SMEs to scale and expand their businesses. DHL will also assist Temu in growing its presence in e-commerce markets, including the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.

"This letter of intent marks a significant step in our partnership with DHL Group. Its extensive network and logistics capabilities will help support our mission to increase consumer access to affordable products and help increase growth opportunities for sellers," states Qin Sun, co-founder of Temu.

DHL Group is the world's leading logistic company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees, investors and green logistics worldwide. To this end, DHL Group is focusing on accelerating sustainable growth in its profitable core logistics businesses and Group growth initiatives. The Group contributes to the world through sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship, and environmental activities. By the year 2050, DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics.

DHL Group is home to two strong brands: DHL offers a comprehensive range of parcel, express, freight transport, and supply chain management services as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post is the largest postal service provider in Europe and the market leader in the German mail market. DHL Group employs approximately 602,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion Euros in 2024.

The logistics company for the world.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in over 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives. Founded in 2022, Temu's mission is to create an inclusive environment where consumers and businesses can thrive.

