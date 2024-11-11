Dhamani Jewels Unveils Exclusive New Collection of Dubai Cut Diamonds at the Dubai Diamond Conference

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dhamani Jewels, the prestigious and award-winning jewelry house, has unveiled a dazzling new collection featuring their signature Dubai Cut Diamond at the Dubai Diamond Conference. This exclusive collection showcases an exquisite selection of white and fancy colored diamonds, all sourced from the world's top diamond-producing regions across Africa. The diamonds are set in modern, contemporary designs that embody the cosmopolitan spirit and sophistication of Dubai.

DMCC-DDE conference 2024

Since 2006, Dhamani Jewels has held the unique distinction of being the exclusive rights holder of the Dubai Cut Diamond ( Awarded by DMCC ) - the world's first diamond cut to be inspired by, and named after, a city. Diamonds in this new collection features the distinct Dubai Cut, with its signature 99 facets that maximize brilliance and sparkle. The design is a true reflection of Dubai's dynamic, innovative, and culturally rich identity. Notably, the collection incorporates the iconic "D" symbol, which is seamlessly integrated into both modern and classic lines of the pieces, representing Dhamani Jewels while paying homage to the city of Dubai.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC said: "As the creative force behind the exclusive Dubai Cut, a stunning diamond with 99 facets, Dhamani Jewels continues to set new standards in luxury and innovation. Today, Dhamani stands among the UAE's most distinguished names in fine jewellery, and we are immensely proud to have them as part of DMCC. I congratulate Dhamani Jewels on this remarkable Dubai Cut, unveiled at our inaugural Dubai Diamond Week, which beautifully reflects Dubai's identity and celebrates our cultural heritage in the world of diamonds and jewellery design."

"We are excited to launch this exceptional collection, which not only highlights the unrivaled beauty of the Dubai Cut Diamond but also caters to the evolving tastes of a global, multicultural city like Dubai," said Amit Dhamani, CEO of Dhamani Group. "As a brand that has always been at the forefront of craftsmanship and design innovation, we are committed to offering timeless, luxurious pieces that resonate with our customers around the world."

The new collection will soon be available exclusively at Dhamani 1969 boutiques located in some of Dubai's most iconic landmarks: The Dubai Mall, Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel, and the legendary Burj Al Arab Hotel.

For more information or to explore the new collection, please visit www.dhamani1969.com or contact marketing@dhamani.ae

+971 56 520 5922

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2554365/Dhamani_Jewels.jpg