Dhamani Group Hosts Prestigious Annual Suhoor at Burj Al Arab

DUBAI, UAE, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year Dhamani Group choose the exquisite Al Diwan tent to host its highly anticipated annual Suhoor at the iconic Burj Al Arab, bringing together a distinguished gathering of friends, clients, and dignitaries for an unforgettable evening of connection, celebration, and reflection.

"Ramadan is a time for reflection, gratitude, and reconnection with those who have supported us on our journey," said Amit Dhamani, CEO of Dhamani Group. "This Suhoor provides us with a cherished opportunity to show our appreciation to our loyal customers, friends, and well-wishers who continue to stand by our brands in the UAE and beyond."

The evening, which welcomed over 300 distinguished guests, offered an immersive experience showcasing Dhamani Group's renowned brands: Dhamani 1969, celebrated for its premium, award-winning jewelry, and Dusoul, a fine jewelry collection that resonates with the modern, aspirational millennial generation.

As a beacon of excellence in the diamond and jewelry industry across the Middle East, Dhamani Group has long been recognized for its commitment to superior quality and innovative design. Headquartered in Dubai, Dhamani Group continues to set new standards in the world of luxury jewelry, delivering timeless elegance and craftsmanship to customers around the globe.

Dhamani Group is a prestigious luxury jewelry company with a legacy of brilliance and artistry. Known for its premium brands, including Dhamani 1969 and Dusoul, the group is a leader in the Middle East's jewelry sector, renowned for its exquisite designs, exceptional quality, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

