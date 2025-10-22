The fine jewellery house brings over five decades of craftsmanship and creativity to the Kingdom's capital

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a new chapter for one of the world's most esteemed family-run fine jewellery houses, Dhamani 1969 has opened its doors at Solitaire Riyadh. The arrival at the city's newest lifestyle address marks an important milestone for the maison, introducing its world of design, craftsmanship and cultural expression to the heart of Saudi Arabia.

Dhamani 1969 opens flagship boutique at Solitaire Riyadh

The boutique officially opened on October 8, with a high-profile event attended by His Highness Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, alongside a distinguished guest list of VIPs, long-standing clients, leading influencers and members of the media. The occasion celebrated both the unveiling of the boutique and Dhamani 1969's ongoing commitment to the Saudi market, reflecting the Kingdom's growing appetite for fine craftsmanship and creative excellence.

Founded in 1969 by the late L. N. Dhamani, the maison has grown across three generations while upholding its values of craftsmanship, trust and innovation. Guided by its distinctive 'mine-to-finger' philosophy, Dhamani 1969 oversees every stage of creation, from sourcing and cutting rare diamonds and gemstones to designing and crafting each piece entirely in-house. The result is jewellery that embodies authenticity, precision and timeless beauty.

Craftsmanship and design

Blending design heritage with modern sophistication, Dhamani 1969's ethos is curated through its design and manufacturing studios in Italy and a global network of master craftsmen. The Riyadh flagship brings this meticulous artistry to the Kingdom, presenting one-of-a-kind creations and exclusive collections including the Dunes Collection, inspired by the sand dunes of Najd. The collection captures the Kingdom's cultural essence through sculptural lines and luminous stones that reflect the warmth and light of the desert.

In line with Solitaire's focus on immersive and experiential luxury, the boutique also offers fully customised and bespoke jewellery experiences. Clients can book private appointments for monthly design sessions, when Dhamani's Italian design team travels to Riyadh to create personalised pieces tailored to individual taste and occasion. This service brings together Italian artistry and the maison's attention to detail, allowing clients to co-create pieces that reflect their personality and story.

During the opening, Dhamani 1969 reconnected with many of its long-time clients who have been part of the Dhamani family for years. One valued customer, who has trusted the brand for over five years to create pieces marking every family milestone from weddings to new births, expressed her joy at the maison's arrival in Saudi Arabia and her excitement to continue her journey with Dhamani 1969.

Next generation and growth in the Kingdom

Leading the brand's strategic growth in Saudi Arabia is Drishti Dhamani, Senior Manager of Strategic Brand Marketing and Partnerships and a third-generation member of the Dhamani family. Representing the new generation's vision, Drishti brings a modern perspective shaped by design thinking, digital creativity and Gen Z insight to the maison's evolving luxury narrative. Her leadership also reflects Dhamani's commitment to empowering women within the fine jewellery industry and nurturing diverse, dynamic voices that continue to shape the brand's future.

The opening highlights Dhamani 1969's long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia, a market that has welcomed the brand with warmth and enthusiasm. The expansion aligns with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, which champions creativity, innovation and excellence across industries. As part of this transformative era, Dhamani 1969 is establishing its presence in strategic destinations beginning with Riyadh and Jeddah, with further growth planned across the Kingdom in the years ahead.

Dhamani 1969's mission in Saudi Arabia goes beyond retail. The maison seeks to build lasting cultural and emotional connections with Saudi families, understanding their evolving desires and creating bespoke pieces that reflect their individuality. Looking ahead, Dhamani 1969 aims to make Saudi Arabia a central hub in its global journey, a place where heritage and innovation come together and where the future of fine jewellery continues to evolve in harmony with the Kingdom's visionary progress.

Dhamani 1969 is open now at Solitaire, Riyadh

dhamani1969.com, @dhamani1969

CONTACT: Marketing Team - Dhamani Jewels: marketing@dhamani.ae

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802565/Dhamani_1969.jpg