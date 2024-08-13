DHA Gummies Market to Reach $681.0 Million, Globally, by 2034 at 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the DHA gummies market is driven by increasing awareness of health benefits, demand for convenience, preference for natural ingredients, expanding nutraceutical industry, targeted marketing, product innovation, retail accessibility, regulatory support, changing lifestyles, and research-backed health claims.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "DHA Gummies Market by Source (Fish Oil, Algal Oil and Others), by Flavor (Fruit flavors and Others), End User (Kids, Adults and Pregnant Women): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the DHA gummies market was valued at $453.4 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $681.0 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323771

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the DHA gummies market is driven by rising awareness of DHA's benefits for brain health, particularly in children and pregnant women. Consumers seek convenient supplements, and DHA gummies offer an easy-to-administer option. Preference for natural ingredients and cleaner labels fuels the market, alongside the expansion of the nutraceutical industry and targeted marketing efforts. Continuous product innovation, retail accessibility, and regulatory support further boost sales. Moreover, changing lifestyles, with diets often lacking essential nutrients, prompt individuals to turn to supplements. Research supporting DHA's cognitive benefits solidifies consumer confidence, making DHA gummies an increasingly popular choice for proactive health management.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2034 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $453.4 Million Market Size in 2034 $681.0 Million CAGR 3.9 % No. of Pages in Report 345 Segments Covered Source, Flavor, End User, And Region. Drivers Increase In Awareness Of Health Benefits Rise In Demand For Convenience Preference For Natural Ingredients Opportunities Increase In Health Awareness Product Innovation Restraints High Production Costs

Segment Highlights

The demand for fish oil is driven by several factors. Fish oil is one of the richest natural sources of DHA, making it highly effective in delivering the essential omega-3 fatty acid to consumers. Additionally, fish oil is well-established and widely recognized for its health benefits, particularly in supporting heart health and cognitive function. This established reputation contributes to consumer trust and preference for fish oil-based DHA gummies. Furthermore, fish oil offers a cost-effective and readily available source of DHA compared to alternative sources such as algae oil. Its widespread availability in the market ensures accessibility for consumers across various demographic segments. Moreover, fish oil has a mild taste and odor compared to other sources, making it more palatable for consumption in gummy form.

The demand for fruit flavors is influenced by multiple factors. Fruit flavors appeal to a broad consumer base, including children and adults, due to their naturally sweet and enjoyable taste profiles. Moreover, fruit flavors such as strawberry, orange, and mixed berry are universally liked and provide a pleasant experience when consuming DHA supplements. Fruit flavors align with the perception of health and wellness, associating DHA gummies with nutritious and wholesome ingredients. This positive connotation enhances consumer acceptance and encourages repeat purchases. Furthermore, fruit flavors offer versatility in formulation, allowing manufacturers to create diverse and appealing product ranges.

Procure Complete Report (345 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/dha-gummies-market

The kids section dominated the end user segment. Furthermore, there is a growing awareness among parents about the importance of DHA in supporting children's cognitive development and overall health. Consequently, parents actively seek out convenient and palatable options to ensure their children receive an adequate intake of DHA. Secondly, kids are often more receptive to gummy supplements compared to traditional pills or liquids, as gummies offer a fun and appealing format that resembles candy. Moreover, manufacturers have responded to this demand by formulating DHA gummies specifically tailored to children's tastes and nutritional needs. These gummies often feature vibrant colors, playful shapes, and familiar fruit flavors that appeal to younger consumers. Furthermore, marketing efforts targeting parents emphasize the benefits of DHA supplementation for children's learning and development, further driving demand within the kid's segment.

Regional Outlook

A high level of health consciousness is there among consumers in North America, driving demand for supplements that support overall well-being, including brain health. Moreover, the region has a well-established nutraceutical industry with a strong focus on innovation and product development, leading to the introduction of a wide variety of DHA gummy formulations tailored to different consumer preferences and needs. North America boasts a robust retail infrastructure, including pharmacies, health food stores, and online platforms, which ensures widespread availability and accessibility of DHA gummy products to consumers across diverse demographic segments. Furthermore, the region is characterized by a culture of convenience, and DHA gummies offer an easy-to-administer option for supplementing essential nutrients like DHA.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A323771

Players: -

Nordic Naturals

SmartyPants Vitamins

Nature Sure

NOW Foods

Rainbow Light

Zahler

Viva Naturals

Hero Nutritionals

Ora Organic

Swisse Wellness

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global DHA gummies market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In July 2022 , Nature Sure, a company known for its hair oils, massage oils, face oils and natural supplements, launched chewable health gummies. These gummies are fortified with powerful ingredients including curcumin, omega-3, blueberry, elderberry, pomegranate, vinegar, folic acid, zinc, and other ingredients to expand its product offerings.

, Nature Sure, a company known for its hair oils, massage oils, face oils and natural supplements, launched chewable health gummies. These gummies are fortified with powerful ingredients including curcumin, omega-3, blueberry, elderberry, pomegranate, vinegar, folic acid, zinc, and other ingredients to expand its product offerings. In July 2022 , Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a diversified fully integrated health, and wellness company, launched a new plant-based, forest remedy with multi omega 3-6-9 gummies and soft gels.

Trending Reports in Industry:

Kid Gummy Vitamin Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2032

Gummy Candy Market Size, Share, Competitive Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Gummy Vitamins Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, 2023-2032

Vitamin B12 Gummy Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis Report, 2023-2032

DHA Supplements Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Baby formula DHA Powder Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-8007925285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg