DG GFM ESS Solution to Light Up the Electricity Dream of Islanders in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The IWIP Charity Foundation is part of the Yongqing Group, which is owned by Tsingshan Industrial Holdings has donated 8MWh of GFM ESS solutions to two remote Indonesian islands to help build stable and reliable power systems.

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PT Dogo Teknologi Energi (DoGo) is providing the GFM ESS solution. DoGo's leading technology and extensive experience in grid-forming ESS enabled them to deliver a comprehensive solution, including an 8MWh storage system, a power conversion system (PCS), and communication and management systems. DoGo also spearheaded the design, grid simulation and consulting services, ensuring that the system can autonomously establish a stable power supply network and effectively address the challenges of island off-grid operations.

This donation initiative also serves as a positive demonstration. In August 2025, the Indonesian government set itself the ambitious goal of accelerating the nation's transition to clean energy. The initiative involves constructing 100 GW of solar energy and 320 GWh of battery storage capacity in 80,000 villages and centralised solar power plants, thereby accelerating the transformation of the energy infrastructure. Grid-connected energy storage solutions offer a feasible and scalable development path for remote islands, mining areas, and 'power islands', improving overall electricity accessibility and providing practical solutions to help the country achieve its new energy development goals and offering practical references for the country's new energy development goals.

The IWIP Charity Foundation stated that this donation is a significant step towards the company proactively fulfilling its social responsibilities and committing to global energy sustainability. By deploying GFM ESS solutions on remote islands, the company intends to support improvements to local livelihoods through concrete action, bridge the energy access gap between regions and ensure that more people benefit from clean energy development.

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