DFC Expands Global Impact With Record-Breaking Investments in Fiscal Year 2024

Total annual commitments more than doubled since agency's launch five years ago

Driving global development with more than 180 strategic transactions

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation today announced that it committed a record $12 billion in investments in Fiscal Year 2024 to projects that are improving lives and promoting economic growth across the developing world by expanding access to food, energy, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and financial services.

In Fiscal Year 2024, DFC tackled some of the world's greatest challenges by supporting transactions in 44 countries, with a total portfolio spanning over 110 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific. DFC's new commitments are expected to finance 450,000 smallholder farmers, generate 4,600GWh of renewable energy, improve healthcare for more than 11 million patients, and fuel growth for 380,000 micro, small, and medium-sized businesses.

"Fiscal Year 2024 was a remarkable year for DFC, both in terms of volume of investment and our impact on some of the world's most pressing challenges. In just five years since its creation, DFC's private-sector-led approach has established DFC as a pivotal instrument in U.S. foreign policy and a key player in the development finance space," said DFC CEO Scott Nathan. "The new investments made this year will provide badly needed financing to entrepreneurs and businesses, driving economic growth and stability in the countries where we work. I'm proud of the hard work and accomplishments of the DFC team to support development and bolster U.S. national security."

In Fiscal Year 2024, DFC committed to over 180 transactions. Activity included:

Invested where American values and interests intersect. DFC's dual focus on global development and American national security helps ensure its investments benefit both the United States and the host countries.

In Angola, DFC's board approved a loan of up to $553 million to the Lobito Atlantic Railway to support the upgrade and rehabilitation of more than 800 miles of rail and a mineral port to help ensure the reliable transport of minerals that are critical to the clean energy transition. In a related transaction, DFC also committed a $3.4 million technical assistance grant to Pensana to conduct feasibility studies to advance development of a rare earth mine and refining facility in the Lobito Corridor.

Provided critical support to the people and businesses impacted by the war in Ukraine. DFC continued its support for Ukraine, committing more than $580 million to a wide range of sectors crucial to the country's recovery and stability amid the conflict. This included one of its signature tools to address the most urgent Ukrainian economic needs and lay a foundation for long-term resilience: political risk insurance.

$10 million in political risk insurance will support the rebuilding of a water treatment and water filtration equipment manufacturing facility destroyed during Russia's invasion.

Strengthened global supply chains. DFC invested in infrastructure to bolster access to essential goods and services including food, energy, healthcare, technology, and critical minerals.

In South Africa , a €110 million DFC loan will help Aspen Pharmacare expand its capacity to deliver medicines, diabetes insulin, and pediatric vaccines, increasing local access to life-saving medicines and vaccines across Africa .

, a €110 million DFC loan will help expand its capacity to deliver medicines, diabetes insulin, and pediatric vaccines, increasing local access to life-saving medicines and vaccines across . In Zambia , a $10 million loan to Seba Foods Zambia Ltd. will support the expansion of the company's storage and production capacity and provide affordable, soy-based consumer food products, strengthening the food value chain in Zambia .

, a loan to will support the expansion of the company's storage and production capacity and provide affordable, soy-based consumer food products, strengthening the food value chain in . In Türkiye, a $350 million loan to Enerjisa Enerji Üretim A.Ş. will finance the development, construction, and operation of nine onshore wind power plants in Western Türkiye that are expected to generate approximately 2.51 terawatt-hours per year.

Advanced high-standard, transparent investing to achieve sustained impact. DFC adheres to the highest standards on worker rights and the environment and works to ensure its investments deliver a sustained positive impact.

In India , DFC committed a $10 million loan to Nepra Resource Management for construction of material recovery facilities for the recycling and sustainable disposal of material waste that will reduce waste in landfills.

, DFC committed a loan to for construction of material recovery facilities for the recycling and sustainable disposal of material waste that will reduce waste in landfills. Across Africa , a $250 million tier 2 capital loan to Africa Finance Corporation will strengthen the capital position of a key pan-African multilateral development finance institution to support its operating activities, including investment activities consisting of infrastructure projects critical to economic growth and development.

, a tier 2 capital loan to will strengthen the capital position of a key pan-African multilateral development finance institution to support its operating activities, including investment activities consisting of infrastructure projects critical to economic growth and development. In the Western Hemisphere, a $50 million equity investment in PI Fund V ( Ontario ), L.P. will increase investments in Latin American infrastructure and address financing gaps to develop critical projects, with a primary focus on Brazil , Colombia , Peru , and Mexico .

Supported the world's low-income countries and underserved communities. DFC focuses a majority of its transactions in low- and lower-middle-income countries and prioritizes investments that benefit women and other underserved populations.

In India , a $50 million loan to InCred Financial Services Ltd. will support lending to women and women-owned businesses using a technology-enabled lending approach designed to expand access to underserved entrepreneurs and individuals.

, a loan to will support lending to women and women-owned businesses using a technology-enabled lending approach designed to expand access to underserved entrepreneurs and individuals. In the Dominican Republic , where nearly one quarter of the population lives below the poverty line, DFC committed $200 million in financing to Banco Popular Dominicano, S.A. to support lending to small businesses, with a focus on women entrepreneurs.

, where nearly one quarter of the population lives below the poverty line, DFC committed in financing to to support lending to small businesses, with a focus on women entrepreneurs. In the Philippines , DFC committed a $20 million loan to Lhoopa Singapore Pte. Ltd. that will support a digital platform focused on the development of affordable housing for low-income families throughout the country.

