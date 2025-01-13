Deye's Micro Hybrid ESS: A New Era of Compact, Efficient Power

Suitable for on-grid, off-grid and portable use

96.5% DC-AC conversion efficiency

1000W rated power AC charge/discharge

1600W high-power PV input

4ms on-grid/off-grid switch

NINGBO, China, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Deye, we believe in redefining the way customers experience energy—whether customers are seeking reliable backup power for their home or exploring the great outdoors. Today, we're proud to introduce the Deye Micro Hybrid Energy Storage System, AE-F(S)2.0-2H2, a game-changing innovation that brings intelligent, flexible, and portable energy solutions to customers' fingertips.

The Deye Micro Hybrid ESS is an all-in-one system that combines an energy storage micro-inverter, battery modules, and a Battery Management System (BMS) into one compact unit. Designed with the modern lifestyle in mind, this system offers seamless integration with customers' home and outdoor activities, offering intelligent monitoring and power management 24/7 via Lora smart communication and an easy-to-use APP monitoring interface. With 6,000 cycle life, the system is designed for a 10-year service life, and also comes with a 5-year warranty for added assurance.

1. Plug-and-Play Simplicity

With its minimalist design, the Micro Hybrid ESS is a true plug-and-play solution. It offers multiple output ports, meeting the diverse energy needs of various devices simultaneously, whether at home or in the great outdoors. Equipped with two MPPTs and a high PV power input of 1600W, it can be paired with over 99% of photovoltaic panels on the market, offering maximum flexibility.

2. High-Performance, Low Noise

The Micro Hybrid ESS is engineered for high performance. Featuring a 2kWh LFP battery, the system can expand up to 10kWh for extended power supply. Whether users need emergency backup at home or are camping off the grid, this system guarantees ultra-low noise during use thanks to its fanless design, making it the perfect companion for both residential and outdoor settings.

3. A Greener Future in Every Mode

The Deye Micro Hybrid ESS is designed for smart energy management with three intuitive modes:

Green Power Mode: Uses solar energy first to power your home, then charges the battery with any leftover. If more power is needed, the battery supplements the shortfall and sells excess power to the grid under the guarantee of the set SOC, thereby minimizing reliance on purchased electricity.

TOU(Time-of-Use) Mode: Allows you to optimize energy consumption based on time-of-use pricing, buying electricity during off-peak hours and using or selling it back during peak hours.

Full Charge Mode: Acts as a backup power source during emergencies, ensuring your home stays powered during outages or extreme weather events.

4. Empower Existing Systems to New Heights

The Micro Hybrid ESS features a unique AC coupling function that easily upgrades existing balcony micro-inverter systems. It could ensure no energy waste from the exsiting systems while meeting power needs during nighttime or outages.

It also supports Deye Smart loT System for further enhancement. When quipped with Deye Wireless Smart CT for Zero Export, this system could enhance its percentage of self-consumption. And if equipped with Deye Smart Plug, the system could realize 24-hour time-zone intelligent control of whole-house power equipment on and off.

5. Compact, Powerful, and Versatile: Ideal for Every Lifestyle

The Deye Micro Hybrid ESS is designed with flexibility in mind. Whether you're someone seeking a reliable home backup power solution or simply an outdoor enthusiast, an RV traveler, this system is built to meet your needs. Its compact size—occupying less than 1/4 square meter—makes it an ideal solution for small apartments or spaces where every inch matters. With an IP65 rating and capable of operating in extreme temperatures from -10°C to 50°C, it's ready to perform in all weather conditions.

The Deye Micro Hybrid Energy Storage System is not just about today; it's about tomorrow. Technology may not give meaning to people's life in a direct way, but this Deye new innovation could empower people to explore the distant places they long for. With green energy by customers' side and electricity at their command, let the Deye AE-FS2.0-2H2 Micro Hybrid Energy Storage System be customers' charging station for every step of their journey.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595345/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595346/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595347/image_3.jpg