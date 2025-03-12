Dextrin Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2032--Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Dextrin Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Maltodextrin, Cyclodextrin), Source (Corn, Wheat), Nature (Gluten-free), Function (Thickener, Emulsifier) End-User Industry (Food & Beverages), Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2032,' published by Meticulous Research, the dextrin market is expected to reach $4 billion by 2032 from an estimated $2.98 billion, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2032.

The growth of the dextrin market is primarily fueled by the rising demand for processed foods, heightened consumer health awareness, and the increasing utilization of dextrin in pharmaceutical applications. However, the market's expansion is tempered by the high production costs associated with dextrin.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of dextrin in emerging markets such as Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, coupled with ongoing technological advancements in production processes, is expected to present significant growth opportunities for industry stakeholders.

Key Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global dextrin market are Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Roquette Frères (France), Royal Avebe (Netherlands), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Emsland-Stärke GmbH (Germany), SMS Corporation Co., Ltd. (Thailand), AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), Meelunie B.V. (Netherlands), Agridient Inc. (U.S.), and Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd. (Japan) among others.

The dextrin market is segmented by type (maltodextrin, cyclodextrin, amylodextrin, and others), color type (white dextrin, yellow dextrin, and British gum), nature (gluten-free, organic, and non-GMO), source (corn starch, cassava/tapioca starch, wheat starch, potato starch, and other sources), function (thickener, stabilizer, binder, emulsifier, and other functions), end-user industry (food and beverages, including bakery & confectionery, dairy & dairy alternatives, beverages, and other applications; pharmaceuticals; cosmetics & personal care; and other sectors), and distribution channel (offline and online). The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the dextrin market across key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Findings in the Dextrin Market Study:

By type, the maltodextrin segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall dextrin market in 2025, driven by the expansion of the food processing industry, functional benefits, and advancements in production technologies. The segment is also forecasted to witness the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2032. Factors such as the increasing demand for clean-label products, natural ingredients, and maltodextrin's growing role in the pharmaceutical industry as a bulking agent and stabilizer further support the segment's strong growth. Additionally, the rising consumer preference for low-calorie, sugar-free, and low-fat food options, along with its increasing usage in cosmetic products, contributes to this trend. Maltodextrin's efficacy as an energy source for athletes due to its rapid digestibility also makes it a key ingredient of choice in sports drinks and supplements.

In terms of color type, the white dextrin segment is projected to dominate the market in 2025, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for white dextrin in textile and industrial applications, particularly for finishing and coating to enhance material rigidity, weight, and durability, will drive this segment's growth.

By nature, the organic segment is slated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025–2032. The growing demand for clean-label products and the rising trend toward organic foods as consumers seek healthier and more natural options support the high growth of this segment.

By source, the corn and tapioca starch segment is poised to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025–2032. The rising demand for clean-label products and natural ingredients, and growing demand across various industries, including food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals, boosting this market's growth.

By function, the thickener segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025–2032. The increasing use of thickeners in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, along with increasing consumer preferences for healthier foods contribute to the high growth of this segment. Dextrin is increasingly used in low-calorie and functional food products.

By application, in 2025, the food and beverages segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dextrin market. Moreover, this segment is also poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025–2032. The growing inclination toward functional foods, increasing demand for clean-label products, the rising popularity of gluten-free options, and the expansion in emerging markets support the high growth of this segment.

By distribution channel, the offline segment is slated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2025–2032. The substantial market share of this segment is mainly due to manufacturers from various industries making direct bulk purchases of dextrin for further product development.

Geographically, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global dextrin market by 2025, with Europe and Asia-Pacific following closely. North America's dominance is supported by several key factors, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, an expanding food processing industry, heightened health and nutrition awareness, and the abundant availability of raw materials are driving the growth of this region. Furthermore, China and India are projected to be the fastest-growing markets in Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Report:

Dextrin Market Assessment—by Type

Maltodextrin

Cyclodextrin

Amylodextrin

Others

Dextrin Market Assessment—by Color Type

White Dextrin

Yellow Dextrin

British Gum

Dextrin Market Assessment—by Nature

Gluten Free

Organic

Non-GMO

Dextrin Market Assessment—by Source

Corn Starch

Cassava/Tapioca Starch

Wheat Starch

Potato Starch

Other Sources

Dextrin Market Assessment—by Function

Thickener

Stabilizer

Binder

Emulsifier

Other Functions

Dextrin Market Assessment—by Application

Food and Beverages Bakery & Confectionery Dairy & Dairy Alternatives Beverages Other Applications

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Other End-user Industries

Dextrin Market Assessment—by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Dextrin Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of Middle East & Africa

