DEWALT Announces $5 Million Commitment to Grow the Trades Across Europe

Funding will support trades education in fields including carpentry, concrete and plumbing

DEWALT is also collaborating with WorldSkills, the world's biggest international skills competition, taking place this week to distribute over $1 million in tools to technical and vocational schools across France

LYON, France, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced its $5 million commitment over four years to support growing skills for tradespeople in the United Kingdom, France, Poland and The Czech Republic. In addition, DEWALT will collaborate with WorldSkills to distribute over $1 million in tools utilized during the WorldSkills Competition to technical and vocational schools across France.

The 2024 WorldSkills Competition, the world's biggest international skills competition, unites more than 1,400 competitors representing 69 countries and regions to showcase and exchange vocational expertise. Held biennially by WorldSkills International, this event is the pinnacle of vocational skill competitions.

Chris Nelson, Chief Operating Officer at Stanley Black & Decker, announced the $5 million commitment to Grow the Trades at the 2024 WorldSkills Competition during a panel discussion addressing the vital role of technical and vocational education and training in sustainable development across the globe.

"At DEWALT, we recognize that the skilled labor shortage has reached critical levels posing significant challenges for local economies throughout Europe," said Nelson. "To address this pressing need, we are equipping the next generation of tradespeople with the tools and resources they need to launch fulfilling careers in the trades."

The 47th edition of WorldSkills is taking place in Lyon, France, 10 to 15 September 2024, aims to inspire and support young people in their pursuit of careers in the trades, through skill development and by transforming views on vocational education and training.

DEWALT, which has supported WorldSkills International for ten years, is the Platinum Partner of WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

To learn more about DEWALT's dedication to closing the skilled trades gap and the Company's Grow the Trades commitment, please visit DEWALT Grow the Trades.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, celebrates 100 years in business by continuing to provide our customers with total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and forward-looking technologies. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479627/DEWALT_Logo.jpg