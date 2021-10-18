DevRev Announces Themselves as Customer Zero and Shares First-Look at Product

DevRev partners with Mayfield Fund to announce a $30,000 hackathon to learn from next generation of developer entrepreneurs

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevRev, a category-defining software company focused on connecting developers with their customers, today shared that the company will be announcing itself as Customer Zero and unveil the first look into its platform at its first-ever live event on October 20, 2021. In addition, today DevRev also introduced several resources aimed at developers, including a Hackathon with prize money worth $30,000 and an exclusive private community called DevRev Circle for developer entrepreneurs.

DevRev Day and Product Preview

On October 20th, DevRev Day henceforth, the company is seeding an environment to connect with its newfound community -- to learn from and with them. During the event, attendees will hear from co-founders, Dheeraj Pandey and Manoj Agarwal, and have access to sessions with Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, and Abhay Parasnis, Adobe CTO.

Additionally, DevRev will tell its own story of evolution on why the company has become its own Customer Zero during this extremely critical discovery phase of product-market fit, and how DevRev will:

Use their platform to build software, making remote engineering delightful and social

Gather real-time feedback and stay close to early adopters

Migrate off legacy databases and workflows to manage features, issues, and tickets. DevRev will also reveal why this decade will all be about in-app experiences.

"During these formative days, we want to take a moment to acknowledge how far we've come, and celebrate DevRev Day with our community of friends and well-wishers," said Dheeraj Pandey, CEO and co-founder, DevRev. "We are aspiring to change how digital businesses are built and operated. That will require an immense learning mindset with the community."

Pandey will share an exclusive, first-time-preview of what DevRev's platform will look like, and share with audiences more about the vision for DevCRM, the dev-centric approach to building customer-conscious products and services. Given its Product-Led Growth (PLG) roots, the company expects to interact frequently with its community of alpha and beta users in the coming months, as it unveils a next-generation CRM suite of services to power PLG focused organizations.

Circle Membership Program

DevRev's Circle Program is one of DevRev's largest investments to date, and provides members access to:

A private community of developer entrepreneurs, including industry experts from VC firms and former enterprise tech employees

DevRev's Discord server, hosting monthly insider sessions with startup founders and tech leaders -- such as Vinod Khosla , Navin Chaddha , and other notable developer entrepreneurs -- discussing how to build, support, and grow software businesses in today's product-led era

, , and other notable developer entrepreneurs -- discussing how to build, support, and grow software businesses in today's product-led era Training and educational content related to ML/AI, design and data engineering

Scholarships for Udacity courses

A chance to influence DevRev's company roadmap, early access to the product prior to general availability, and the ability to enter into the Hackathon.

Hackathon

Developer entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to enter into a Hackathon, kicking off November 1st, where they will build out a prototype and present to potential investors. The winner's prototype will be included as an application of DevRev's open source ecosystem and will receive $30,000 as prize money, sponsored by Mayfield Fund. This is a testament to DevRev's commitment to creating a product that caters to developers needs through sourcing what is most important to them and creating an open dialogue between DevRev and its customers.

"As we start to bring our .ai vision to life, we want machines to take the mundane chores off the developer's plate," said Manoj Agarwal, co-founder and President, DevRev. "Like Netflix a decade ago, this hackathon is about co-creating AI value with external developers, many of whom will not be our employees, but will be valuable teachers to learn from nonetheless."

Barely a year since inception, DevRev is approaching 100 employees and continues to grow, as it invests in its product and builds its PLG muscle around growth and support engineering. For more information about these programs visit devrev.ai ; for additional details on DevRev Day or to view the conference, see here .

About DevRev

DevRev is a business software company that brings developers and customers together in the era of product-led growth. The company is building an API-first dev-centric CRM that leverages data, design, and machine intelligence to empower developers to build, support, and grow their business. In times of anemic NPS and high customer churn, DevRev strives to create the world's most customer-centric companies led by happy developers. Grok and grep more on DevRev via the web , Twitter and LinkedIn .

