DevOps Institute Launches SKILup IT Learning, a Unique Online Learning Destination That Lets IT Professionals Learn, Grow and be Empowered in Their Own Career Development

New unique online learning platform offers a wide breadth of IT educational resources and training courses including an "essentials" series, human skills insights, certification preparation classes, author series and more

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global learning community that empowers the people who power IT, today announced SKILup IT Learning, a unique subscription-based online educational destination. DevOps Institute empowers DevOps humans to advance career development and upskill for enterprise transformation by providing the resources, guidance, experts, and encouragement to learn. SKILup IT Learning by DevOps Institute is a self-directed learning platform focused entirely on DevOps and Digital Transformation. It is offered in three tiers:

SKILup IT Learning, paid subscription-based learning





SKILup IT Learning+, upgraded paid subscription-based learning including a growing portfolio of relevant certification preparation video training courses





Community Member, limited access as part of DevOps Institute's free community membership

SKILup IT Learning gives subscribers of all levels access to focused content, practical education, and a broad range of knowledge not readily available on other learning platforms. Explore subscription options here: www.devopsinstitute.com/skilup-it-learning

"SKILup IT Learning is the IT professional's one-stop destination for continuous learning on topics relevant to DevOps and Digital Transformation," said Jayne Groll, CEO at DevOps Institute. "The 2022 Upskilling IT Report findings clearly prove that upskilling IT resources and skills shortages are a major issue for organizations and individuals alike. SKILup IT Learning offers a unique solution to this huge challenge by making practical education from recognized thought leaders."

A subscription to SKILup IT Learning empowers DevOps Humans, further advancing organizations as they navigate the rapid pace of enterprise transformation. SKILup IT Learning helps subscribers easily distill and navigate training and education around today's trending DevOps skills and topics.

Since SKILup IT Learning focuses exclusively on the people, process and automation skills needed for digital transformation, subscribers will have access to broad and trending "essentials" knowledge, insight into improving culture, human skills and leadership that every practitioner at all levels needs. The top-level subscription also provides certification preparation training for DevOps Institute and other certification programs.

SKILup IT Learning will also be underpinned by SKILup Discussions - an interactive chat platform with topic-specific channels to discuss, share, ask questions, and network with other SKILup IT Learning subscribers, industry thought leaders and community members.

DevOps Institute offers SKILup IT Learning access to everyone including two levels of paid subscriptions and limited free access for DevOps Institute's community members.

SKILup IT Learning (paid subscription)

SKILup IT Learning subscribers have access to a growing catalog of cutting-edge educational content and training focused on relevant technical, process and human aspects related to DevOps. A SKILup IT Learning subscription provides a well-rounded learning platform built on multiple series including trending classes on essential DevOps-related topics, human aspects, books clubs and author training on their books. There will also be, "day in the life" videos, on-demand presentations and access to DevOps Institute's SKILbooks. A subscription to SKILup IT Learning also helps certified individuals earn credits toward the DevOps Institute Continuing Education Program.

SKILup IT Learning+ (upgraded paid subscription)

SKILup IT Learning+ takes the educational offerings further by including certification preparation video training for DevOps Institute's certifications and other certification programs. To start, SKILup IT Learning+ community members will be able to pursue DevOps Foundation, DevOps Engineering Foundation and DevSecOps Foundation certifications. Learn more about DevOps Institute certifications here www.devopsinstitute.com/certifications

Free Community Members

DevOps Institute Community members have access to limited free content specifically geared toward the DevOps professional by experts from across the tech space.

About DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is a global learning community that empowers the people who power IT – helping you develop both the professional and personal expertise to make the most of DevOps in both your business and your career.

Focused exclusively on all things DevOps and digital transformation, we offer IT professionals – at all levels – deep practical knowledge, a welcoming network of industry leaders, respected certification programs, and insider events.

