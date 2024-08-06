Devexa AI Assistant Made Free for Brokers Licensing DXtrade Platform

Devexa, the virtual assistant for support and sales departments, is available to all brokers using the DXtrade platform, at no extra cost

Devexperts launches free three-month trial of PRO version of Devexa

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Devexa, the AI-powered virtual assistant and chatbot from global software developer for the capital markets industry, Devexperts, is now available, free of charge, to all clients of Devexpert's flagship white label trading platform product, DXtrade – alongside a free three-month trial of Devexa's more advanced iteration, Devexa PRO.

Devexa utilizes her own natural language understanding capabilities, recognizing traders' slang and delivering immediate virtual assistance. The platform offers a suite of features, including instant or scheduled trading directly from the chat, targeted communication, personalized news feeds, and advanced support solutions leveraging Gen AI.

Devexa is designed to support informed and streamlined trader decision-making and execution, whilst also allowing firms to track trader interactions, providing insights and enhancing customer engagement and experience.

DXtrade clients can now also access a free three-month trial of Devexa PRO. With a view to enhancing user experience further still, Devexa PRO offers full functionality, providing additional benefits such as:

Unlimited AI learning and advanced NLU training – with response quality improving as Devexa learns and tailors feedback

Unlimited broadcasts / posts

Flexible user segmentation / targeting

Access to historical responses

Clients can request to upgrade to Devexa PRO by reaching out to sales@devexperts.com. For first time subscribers, the request triggers the onset of an initial three-month trial period where additional benefits and full capabilities of Devexa can be accessed for free.

Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform, says: "Devexa has already enabled subscribing clients to base their marketing campaigns on user data collected. Three months allows for necessary volumes of data needed to find unobvious patterns in users' behavior. Devexa is not just a chatbot covering for support desks if they are away. It's a powerful analyst of user behavior. We are happy to be offering our clients the opportunity to experience the additional advantages of Devexa PRO – and hope that this initial free trial will showcase her value."

