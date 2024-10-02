DevEx Connect Introduces Operation Uplift Pledge to Help Software Organizations Support and Empower Technology Communities

Appvia,Ada Meher and Linux Recruit are the first to make the Operation Uplift Pledge to empower and support the tech community

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DevEx Connect, the software community builder, today announced the Operation Uplift Pledge, an initiative to empower organizations to support technology communities vital to the software developer experience. The pledge is a call to action for companies to actively engage with and uplift local technology communities, ensuring a vibrant and healthy ecosystem for modern-day developers.

The Operation Uplift Pledge is powerful and straightforward: "I pledge that my organization will take steps to Uplift local technology communities for the good of the modern-day developer experience." DevEx Connect invites enterprise companies, technology providers, and consulting firms to commit to this pledge and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with developer communities, ensuring the opportunities to connect, share ideas, and collaborate remain strong. Appvia, Ada Meher and Linux Recruit are the first companies to make the Pledge.

Companies can download the pledge form from the DevEx Connect website at https://devexconnect.io/operation-uplift/sign-the-pledge/ and submit it to community@devexconnect.com . DevEx Connect will guide them through the steps to ensure meaningful engagement with community groups.

"The Operation Uplift Pledge is a testament to our collective commitment to fortifying developer communities," said Ethan Sumner, CEO of DevEx Connect. "By working together, we can ensure these vital groups have the support they need to foster innovation and collaboration, which are crucial for the well-being and advancement of the developer experience."

Companies that take the pledge are encouraged to contribute time, insight or venue space to community groups over the next three months. DevEx Connect facilitates this process through its extensive network of technology communities, making it easier for organizations to offer practical and sustainable support.

Participants in the pledge will have their logos featured on the DevEx Connect website, showcasing their commitment as prominent supporters of technology communities and user groups. This visibility highlights their role in community development and aligns them with a movement dedicated to the health and growth of the developer ecosystem.

"Through Operation Uplift, we can empower innovation by building connections and fostering environments where developers can thrive," said DevEx Connect's Sumner. "The power of community is crucial in uniting developers for positive change and aligning their purpose for personal and professional growth."

About DevEx Connect

DevEx Connect is committed to fostering collaboration and innovation within the technology community by organizing events and providing valuable insights, resources and support to community organizers and members alike.

