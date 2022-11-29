Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market to Exhibit Growth at a Remarkable CAGR of 15.5% During the Forecast Period (2022-2032) | DelveInsight

The dynamics of developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (DEE) market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, developmental and epileptic encephalopathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the developmental and epileptic encephalopathy market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1,371 million in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total DEE diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were approximately 235K in 2021.

in 2021. Leading developmental and epileptic encephalopathy companies such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Biocodex, Zogenix (Acquired by UCB), Lundbeck, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Aquestive Therapeutics, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Ovid Therapeutics, SK Life Science, Neurocrine Biosciences, Stoke Therapeutics, BioPharm Solutions, Praxis Precision Medicines, Epygenix, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel DEE drugs that can be available in the developmental and epileptic encephalopathy market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel DEE drugs that can be available in the developmental and epileptic encephalopathy market in the coming years. The promising developmental and epileptic encephalopathy therapies in the pipeline include EPX-100, EPX-200, EPX-300, XEN 496, LP 352, STK-001, JBPOS0101, Soticlestat (OV935/TAK-935), Carisbamate, NBI-921352, NBI-827104, PRAX-562, and others.

and others. The current therapeutic landscape of DEE in the United States is driven by current treatment practices which includes anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs), Epidiolex/Epidyolex (cannabidiol), Fintepla (Fenfluramine), Afinitor/Votubia (Everolimus), and others.

is driven by current treatment practices which includes anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs), Epidiolex/Epidyolex (cannabidiol), Fintepla (Fenfluramine), Afinitor/Votubia (Everolimus), and others. In October 2022 , after its acquisition by Pfizer , Biohaven Pharmaceuticals started a new course focusing on developing therapeutics that modulate the Kv7 Ion Channel for treating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases.

after its acquisition by , started a new course focusing on developing therapeutics that modulate the Kv7 Ion Channel for treating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases. In September 2022 , after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the initial dose cohort. Following the approval of IND application Praxis Precision Medicines also announced plans to begin the PRAX-222 EMBRAVE clinical study for the treatment of pediatric patients with early-onset SCN2A DEE.

after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the initial dose cohort. Following the approval of IND application Praxis Precision Medicines also announced plans to begin the PRAX-222 EMBRAVE clinical study for the treatment of pediatric patients with early-onset SCN2A DEE. In August 2022 , Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced the start of a new Phase III trial to study the efficacy and safety of Epidiolex (cannabidiol), also known as Epidyolex in Europe , in children and adolescents with Epilepsy and Myoclonic-Atonic Seizures (EMAS).

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major developmental and epileptic encephalopathy market share @Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Report

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Overview

Developmental and epileptic encephalopathy is a seizure disorder characterized by infantile spasms, a type of seizure. Spasms typically appear before the age of one. The prognosis for developmental and epileptic encephalopathy is bleak. This rare disease, typically described as progressive and incurable, is also associated with severe physical and cognitive disabilities and unexplained death.

The most common cause of epileptic encephalopathy in childhood is structural abnormalities, which can be congenital (such as cortical malformations) or acquired (such as hypoxic-ischemic after the EEG often evolves to atypical hypsarrhythmia, which is a transient or multifocal spike and sharp waves 3-4 months after the onset of the disease. The diagnosis of these epileptic encephalopathies begins with an EEG which should include both the sleep and wake states.

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 235K diagnosed prevalent cases of DEE in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU-4 countries, the diagnosed prevalent population of DEE was maximum in Germany in 2021.

The developmental and epileptic encephalopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of DEE

Treated pool of DEE

Download the report to understand which factors are driving developmental and epileptic encephalopathy epidemiology trends @Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Epidemiological Insights

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Treatment Market

Some of the general principles and approach to pediatric epilepsy treatment can be found in the epileptic encephalopathy treatment. The best anti-epileptic treatment is chosen based on the type of epilepsy syndrome. Although anti-seizure medications are commonly used, some types of seizures are notoriously difficult to control. It is the primary method of controlling epileptic seizures and is almost always the first class of therapy medications.

Some of the FDA-approved drugs used for DEE treatment include Epidiolex (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Diacomit (Biocodex), Fintepla (Zogenix), Sabril (Lundbeck), Ztalmy (Marinus Pharmaceuticals), Afinitor Disperz/Votubia (Novartis), Sympazan (Aquestive Therapeutics), Trokendi XR (Supernus Pharmaceuticals), Onfi (Lundbeck), Banzel (Eisai Pharmaceuticals), Lamictal (GlaxoSmithKline), and others.

In some children, steroid therapy with adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) or prednisone has been beneficial. When medications do not work well, a vagus nerve stimulator or the ketogenic diet may be considered in patients. Moreover, in children with seizures that begin in one area or involve only one side of the brain, epilepsy surgery may be an option. In these cases, a focal resection (removal of a single area) or a hemispherectomy (removal of the majority of one side of the brain) may be considered.

To know more about developmental and epileptic encephalopathy treatment options, visit @DEE Treatment Drugs

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

XEN496: Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Soticlestat: Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics

Carisbamate: SK Life Science

EPX-100 (Clemizole HCl): Epygenix

NBI-921352: Neurocrine Biosciences

STK-001: Stoke Therapeutics

NBI-827104: Neurocrine Biosciences

JBPOS0101: BioPharm Solutions

PRAX-562: Praxis Precision Medicines

EPX-200 (Lorcaserin): Epygenix

EPX-300: Epygenix

LP352: Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Learn more about the DEE FDA-approved drugs @Drugs for Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Treatment

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Dynamics

The dynamics of developmental and epileptic encephalopathy market is anticipated to change in the coming years. Ztalmy, the first licensed therapy for CDKL5 deficiency disorder, was recently approved in the United States, boosting the developmental and epileptic encephalopathy market growth. Moreover, the void left by a lack of licensed medications will be filled by further R&D advancement. In addition, Epidiolex and Fintepla continue to add new prescribers and expand their existing prescriber base due to their strong uptake.

Furthermore, the current competitive scenario for DEE is limited to a few therapies. Currently, the DEE market appears to be an unexplored area by pharmaceutical companies, and thus the companies have a significant opportunity to capture the potential developmental and epileptic encephalopathy market space. Emerging drugs with improved seizure control may positively impact the developmental and epileptic encephalopathy market landscape and patients' quality of life.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the DEE market. Rare epileptic syndromes, such as LGS, Dravet Syndrome, and CDKL5 deficiency disorder, are extremely complex and heterogeneous diseases with multiple etiologies, posing several diagnostic challenges as the disease progresses.

Moreover, there is a lack of consensus on screening and treatment of comorbidities in rare epilepsies. The majority of DEE types have no approved therapies. Patients may be unable to afford expensive treatment options due to a low return on investment. Approved drugs such as Fintepla and Ztalmy are expensive. DEE is a group of conditions that can affect nearly every system in the body, and because the symptoms vary, the upcoming treatment options may not apply to a larger patient population. Thus, all these factors mentioned above altogether will hamper the developmental and epileptic encephalopathy market growth in the future.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2021 Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market CAGR 15.5 % Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Size in 2021 USD 1,371 million Key Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Companies Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Biocodex, Zogenix (Acquired by UCB), Lundbeck, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Aquestive Therapeutics, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Ovid Therapeutics, SK Life Science, Neurocrine Biosciences, Stoke Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, BioPharm Solutions, Praxis Precision Medicines, Epygenix, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Therapies XEN496, Soticlestat, Carisbamate, Carisbamate, EPX-100, NBI-921352, STK-001, NBI-827104, JBPOS0101, PRAX-562, EPX-200 (Lorcaserin), EPX-300, LP352, and others

Scope of the Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy current marketed and emerging therapies

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy current marketed and emerging therapies Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Dynamics: Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy market drivers and barriers

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about DEE drugs in development @Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 SWOT Analysis 6 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 7 Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy (DEE) Market Overview at a Glance 7.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2021 7.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2032 8 Disease Background and Overview 8.1 West Syndrome 8.2 Dravet Syndrome 8.3 Lennox–Gastaut Syndrome 8.4 Landau–Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) (Acquired Epileptic Aphasia) 8.5 Epilepsy with Continuous Spike-and-Waves during Slow-Wave Sleep 8.6 Doose Syndrome (myoclonic atonic epilepsy) 8.7 CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) 8.8 Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) 8.9 Genetic Epilepsy 8.10 Biomarkers of epileptic encephalopathies 9 Treatment of DEE 9.1 Antiseizure medications 9.2 Steroid therapy 9.3 Other Therapies 9.4 Epilepsy surgery 9.5 Treatment Algorithm 10 Treatment Guidelines 11 Epidemiology and Patient Population of 7MM 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Assumptions and Rationale 11.2.1 Dravet Syndrome 11.2.2 Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome 11.2.3 Ohtahara Syndrome 11.2.4 West Syndrome 11.2.5 Landau-Kleffner Syndrome 11.2.6 Tuberous Sclerosis Complex 11.2.7 CDKL5 deficiency disorder 11.2.8 Others 11.3 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of DEE in 7MM 11.4 United States 11.4.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of DEE in the United States 11.5 EU-4 and UK 11.5.1 Diagnosed Prevalence of DEE in the EU-4 and the UK 11.6 Japan 11.6.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of DEE in Japan 12 Marketed Drugs 12.1 Key Competitor 13 Emerging Drugs 13.1 Key Competitors 14 Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy (DEE): 7MM Market Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2 Market Outlook 14.3 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 14.4 Attribute Analysis 14.5 Total Market Size of DEE in the 7MM 14.6 Market Size of DEE by Current and Emerging Therapies in the 7MM 14.7 United States Market Size 14.7.1 Total Market Size of DEE in the United States 14.7.2 Market Size of DEE by Current and Emerging Therapies in the United States 14.8 EU-4 and UK Market Size 14.8.1 Total Market size of DEE in the EU-4 and the UK 14.8.2 Market Size of DEE by Current and Emerging Therapies in EU-4 and the UK 14.9 Japan 14.9.1 Total Market size of DEE in Japan 14.9.2 Market Size of DEE by Current and Emerging Therapies in Japan 15 Market Drivers 16 Market Barriers 17 Unmet Needs 18 Market Access and Reimbursement 19 Appendix 19.1 Bibliography 19.2 Report Methodology 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Epidemiology Forecast

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted developmental and epileptic encephalopathy epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU-4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Pipeline

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key developmental and epileptic encephalopathy companies, including Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Questcor Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Epilepsy Market

Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key epilepsy companies, including Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Abide therapeutics, Otsuka pharmaceutical, among others.

Refractory Epilepsy Pipeline

Refractory Epilepsy Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key refractory epilepsy companies, including Eisai, Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Partial Epilepsy Pipeline

Partial Epilepsy Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key partial epilepsy companies, including GW Pharmaceuticals, Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals, among others.

Refractory Epilepsy Market

Refractory Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key refractory epilepsy companies, including Eisai, Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Devices for Epilepsy Management

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Outlook

Epidiolex vs Fintepla: Fight in Rare Epilepsies

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Business Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Additionally, get in touch with our business executive to explore @Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP