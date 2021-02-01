LONDON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willkommen! Deutscher Fußball-Bund (DFB) Joins an elite group of sports organizations who are already in partnership with HYPE Sports Innovations' Global Virtual Accelerator 2.0.

In this new reality, Sports need innovation more than ever. In early 2020, HYPE Sports Innovation ("HYPE") teamed up with FIBA, Miami Dolphins, The Royal Belgian Football Association, and others, to create the first Sports Tech Global Virtual Accelerator (GVA) with the primary mission of solving the Sports industry's real challenges in this new reality.

Deutscher Fußball-Bund partners with HYPE Sports Innovation to bring Sports Tech Solutions to German Football for 2021.

The 1st GVA cycle resulted in 17 confirmed pilots and commercial agreements (and 24 are still in the pipeline) between Sports Tech startups and some of the biggest sports clubs and federations, focusing primarily on technologies such as 5G, blockchain, AI, BIG Data, etc.

Now, as HYPE is about to launch its 2nd cycle of the Global Virtual Accelerator (GVA2.0) focused on enabling the top Sports Tech startups to secure pilots with our lead partners. GVA 2.0 is constructed of 7 Sports Tech Verticals which will be populated based on a pre-pilot selection process in which for example, DFB will be presenting its actual challenges to a handpicked shortlist of startups narrowed down from around 1,200+ applications. The Sports Tech startups that will be invited to come to the table, displaying the relevant technology and ability to scale, stands to conduct a product/service pilot with them.

This partnership with HYPE, will provide DFB with front row access to the latest technologies and innovation in the sports media industry. Ultimately, looking to integrate the relevant solution within our existing infrastructure.

Deutscher Fußball-Bund:

Dr. Friedrich Curtius, General Secretary of the DFB, remarked ahead of the program: "We are very much looking forward to sealing this partnership. Together with HYPE, a driving force in sports innovation, we will not only broaden our perspectives with regard to new endeavors. I am also excited to see innovative ideas translated into strategic projects at, and adopted by, the DFB."

HYPE Sports Innovation:

"We are delighted to be working with the DFB, a global innovation leader. I look forward to seeing the solutions that we will implement in 2021. HYPE will continue impacting people's lives through the power of Sports and innovation!" said Amir Raveh, Founder, and President of HYPE Sports Innovation.

Startups who are interested and ready to solve real challenges are invited to apply for this unique opportunity to fast-track their product and join industry leaders.

About DFB

DFB is the successful governing body of football in Germany. A founding member of both FIFA and UEFA, the DFB has jurisdiction for the German football league system and is in charge of the men's and women's national teams.

About HYPE Sports Innovation:

HYPE is the leading global platform for Sports Innovation, with 40k+ members including Startups, Sports Leaders, Clubs, Brands, Investors, and Mentors. HYPE is a proven gateway for converting SportsTech into Business Success.

