Deutsche Telekom is Celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday - and Everybody Can #TAKEPART!

- Deutsche Telekom is planning to create a huge photo-mosaic portrait of Beethoven

- Everybody is invited to participate and be part of a big community

- Further exciting campaigns are also planned for the anniversary year

BONN, Germany, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 is the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth. Beethoven, a native of the city of Bonn, was a master at writing compositions in which many different instruments interact to produce a unique and harmonious whole. In the spirit of such interaction, Deutsche Telekom plans to create a huge mosaic of Beethoven comprising many small photographs to celebrate his 250th birthday.

Picture is available at epa european pressphoto agency (http://www.epa.eu)

Everybody is invited to participate in the project by uploading a photo of themselves via a Deutsche Telekom microsite. Deutsche Telekom will then arrange the photos, mosaic-style, to create a huge portrait of Beethoven. Deutsche Telekom wants to enable all Beethoven fans to #TAKEPART in the composer's VIP birthday!

A major public-participation campaign organized by Deutsche Telekom

Would you like to celebrate the birthday of Bonn's musical genius and be part of a big community in the process? Then #TAKEPART and upload a photo of yourself to www.telekom-beethoven-mosaic.com. The starting date for uploads is March 5, 2020.

In May 2020, Deutsche Telekom will display the completed Beethoven mosaic portrait via its social media channels and at prominent locations in the city of Bonn. In addition, the portrait will be made available for download and printing.

The anniversary year: A superstar and innovative technologies

In addition to the mosaic project, Deutsche Telekom is planning a number of other special projects in 2020 in honor of Beethoven's 250th birthday. On May 18, Deutsche Telekom will bring British superstar Robbie Williams to Bonn for a concert for 25,000 ticketholders on the city's Hofgartenwiese greensward. To enable a wider audience to also #TAKEPART, Deutsche Telekom will stream the concert live via its MagentaTV and MagentaMusik platforms.

Just as Beethoven created groundbreaking works of classical music, Deutsche Telekom is now using innovative technologies to help people experience the magic of his works and his genius. For those interested in learning more about Beethoven's life, the company is offering an augmented-reality app that guides users to a total of seven historic locations in the center of Bonn that had a formative effect on Beethoven's life. Also: In a unique artificial intelligence (AI) project, and in cooperation with leading music and AI experts from around the world, as well as with researchers of the Beethoven-Haus in Bonn, Deutsche Telekom is developing an AI program that, via interaction with human experts, will be able to complete Beethoven's unfinished final symphony (no. 10) in a manner worthy of the composer.

