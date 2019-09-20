Deutsche Hospitality Mourns Passing of General Manager Ahmed Hosny

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --It is with great sadness that Deutsche Hospitality announces the passing away of Ahmed Hosny, General Manager of Steigenberger Hotel El Tahrir in Cairo. Hosny died on September 13 following a short and severe illness.



"We were deeply saddened on receiving the news of our friend and colleague Ahmed Hosny passing away. On behalf of the entire team, we wish to express our sympathies and our support to his family. Steigenberger Hotels AG and Deutsche Hospitality have lost an extraordinary, professional hotelier and a wonderful person", said Thomas Willms, CEO, and Matthias Heck, CFO, Deutsche Hospitality in a joint statement.



Hosny joined Steigenberger Hotels AG as General Manager of the Steigenberger Hotel Cecil in Alexandria in 2014 with more than 20 years of experience in the hotel business. In 2016, he became General Manager at the Steigenberger Hotel El Tahrir in Cairo.

Deutsche Hospitality brings together five separate hotel brands under a single umbrella. Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts has 60 hotels housed in historic traditional buildings and lively city residences and also offers health and beauty oases set at the very heart of nature. MAXX by Steigenberger is a new and charismatic concept which places the focus on the essential in accordance with its motto "MAXXimize your stay". Jaz in the City branded hotels reflect metropolitan lifestyle and draw upon the local music and cultural scene. IntercityHotel offers more 40 upper mid-range urban hotels, all of which are located within easy walking distance of railway stations or airports. And Zleep Hotels – a well-known and successful hotel brand in Scandinavia which offer service and design at a great rate for the many. The portfolio of Deutsche Hospitality currently includes almost 150 hotels on three continents 30 of which are in the pipeline.

