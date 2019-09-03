Deutsche Finance America Announces $1.5 Billion of Closed U.S. Investments in First Year

Following JV Equity Investments in New York, Beverly Hills, South Beach Miami, Boston, Boulder, and Minneapolis, Looks to Build on Success of Multi-Market, Multi-Sector Investment Strategy

DENVER and MUNICH, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Finance America ("DFA") is pleased to celebrate its first anniversary, following the establishment of the U.S. real estate private equity investment platform by managing partner Jason Lucas and parent company Deutsche Finance Group ("DFG").

In its first year of operations, DFA has successfully acquired eight investments totaling approximately $610 million of equity and $1.5 billion of total projected capitalization. The investments include joint venture real estate developments and redevelopments with local, national and international partners for residential, hotel, life sciences, and student housing projects in New York City, Beverly Hills, South Beach Miami, Boston, Boulder, and Minneapolis. (Further details at https://dfamerica.com/investments)

Dr. Sven Neubauer, CIO of DFG, commented, "DFA's first year of operations has far exceeded my expectations in terms of both the quality and quantity of investment sourcing and execution. We have ambitious growth targets for the U.S. as it remains a strategic market for our expanding investor base."

Lucas added, "I am thrilled with the achievements of our team. In the year to come, we plan to continue investing with our best-in-class operating partners where we can deliver outsized risk-adjusted returns across multiple product types and markets."

ABOUT DEUTSCHE FINANCE AMERICA

DFA is part of Deutsche Finance Group, a leading global investment management firm active since 2005 with over $4.0 billion of assets under management and investments with exposure in over 46 markets. The Group specializes in private market investments in real estate and infrastructure. DFG has over 80 employees and is headquartered in Munich with offices in London, Denver, Zurich and Luxembourg. The Group is privately owned and individual companies in the group are regulated by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany, BaFin. https://dfamerica.com

CONTACT

Jason Lucas

Managing Partner, Deutsche Finance America

3033 East 1st Avenue, Suite 400

Denver, Colorado 80206

j.lucas@deutsche-finance.com

+1-720-252-2300

