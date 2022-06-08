DetectedX Selected by BreastCheck, the National Breast Screening Programme in Ireland, to Provide On-Demand, Web-Based Educational Services

The Radiology Online Learning Platform from DetectedX has Shown a 34% Improvement in the Accuracy of Diagnosing Difficult Cases

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DetectedX announced today that it has been selected by the National Breast Screening Programme in Ireland, BreastCheck, to provide access to its Radiology Online Learning Platform to radiologists participating in the Screening Programme. Designed to improve radiologists' ability to correctly detect breast lesions in 2D and 3D Mammography, the online self-assessment modules have been shown to improve cancer detection by over 34 percent.

The National Breast Screening Programme in Ireland joins other National Screening Services and professional societies that use DetectedX's innovative educational technology to improve diagnostic accuracy and support clinical decisions, including New Zealand, Slovenia and Vietnam. DetectedX successfully launched into the US radiology market at the recent SBI/ACR Breast Imaging Symposium 2022.

"We started using the DetectedX educational service this year and we are very impressed. The cases used are of very high quality and our radiologists are finding that the platform provides a most useful educational and QA experience. The collaboration is helping to ensure that Irish radiologists maintain their breast screening practices at world-leading levels," Professor Fidelma Flanagan, Lead Clinical Director; BreastCheck. Since 2000, BreastCheck has delivered almost 2 million mammograms, and detected more than 14,400 cancers.

DetectedX was founded to help doctors and radiologists worldwide to diagnose cases of breast cancer, lung cancer, and COVID-19 faster and more accurately. The on-demand, web-based training platform, which improves radiological detection rates based on intelligent interactive educational technology, is currently in use by more than 3,000 users in more than 150 countries.

"We are proud to work with BreastCheck in Ireland to make high quality education available in an online, on-demand format. High quality, accurate readings of mammograms are critical to the early detection of breast cancer, when it is more easily treated," said Professor Patrick Brennan, CEO DetectedX and Chair, Diagnostic Imaging, University of Sydney.

DetectedX's innovative educational technology enables Radiologists to review, in real time, an enriched cohort of 2D mammography and Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (3D mammography) cases with varying levels of difficulty. The on-demand, online training packages provide immediate feedback on reading performance, comparing the user's classification to the pathology-verified ground truth for each case. Using several metrics including sensitivity, specificity, true positive, true negative, false positive and false negative scores to gauge their performance, radiologists are able to identify errors and focus future trainings on areas of need to improve performance for earlier and more accurate disease diagnoses. Upon successful completion of each training module, users receive CME credits.

DetectedX's Radiology Online Learning Centre, focusing on diagnostic accuracy and driven by artificial intelligence, is revolutionizing disease detection in 150 countries.

