Destiny recognized as a leading European UCaaS Provider

"Destiny's position on Frost & Sullivan Radar represents the intersection of strong growth and continued innovation. Internal technology development and M&A have positioned the provider to deliver the capabilities businesses are seeking to transform their operations by digitizing workflows and customer care. The ability to deliver native mobile UCaaS represents a key differentiator and growth catalyst for Destiny as European businesses increasingly require the flexibility to work from anywhere," explained Elka Popova, Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan.

The 2021 Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Radar report highlights several key strengths for Destiny, including:

Proprietary platform and technologies that enable industry leading UCaaS services.

The rich service portfolio based on several strategic acquisitions.

The native mobile UCaaS as one of the key differentiators.

The inherently great positioning and rapid growth; organically, with wholesale partners, as well as coupled with an ambitious M&A strategy.

A leading pan-European UCaaS provider

The Frost & Sullivan report highlight Destiny's great position to scale rapidly and gain additional market share, as one of the leading pan-European UCaaS providers. A mobile-first approach can position Destiny as the UCaaS partner of choice for European telecom operators seeking to become more agile and leverage their 5G networks to gain a competitive edge in the UCaaS market, according to the report.

Innovating the user experience

Chris Parker, CPIO at Destiny, believes the top-right Radar positioning of Destiny will improve even more when the market gets to experience the work from the dedicated user experience team. "We know that the value of technology is only created when the life of a user is more productive. We have made ease of use the top priority in everything we do moving forward. The end-user applications and partner tools we develop will continue to be revitalized with a relentless focus on simplicity."

About Destiny

Destiny, originally Belgian, is a European leader and innovator in secure cloud communications based on its powerful and secure mobile-first products and UCaaS. Destiny empowers +2 million business users to communicate, collaborate and provide excellent customer service. The company enables service providers, channel partners and end customers as well as 3rd party services to thrive in their cloud ecosystem. Destiny, with headquarters in Brussels, has 700 employees in 7 European countries and an expected annual turnover of close to €200 million in 2021.

